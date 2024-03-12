Netflix‘s The Gentlemen is here, with all eight episodes dropping at once. But while it’s from Guy Ritchie, director of The Gentlemen movie, what else do they have to do with each other? If you’re wondering how Netflix’s The Gentlemen connects to the movie, here’s the answer.

How Does Netflix’s The Gentlemen Series Connect to the Movie?

The answer to how Netflix’s The Gentlemen connects to the movie is, surprisingly, there are no connections in terms of characters. It’s more of an alternative take on the movie.

“We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories,” explained Ritchie while speaking to Netflix. But the worlds don’t really fit together. Take the whole grow operation, whereby Lords and other landowners are paid to conceal cannabis farms on their property. That’s a plot element that figures into both the movie and the series.

In the film, the grow operations are owned by Mickey Pearson, who has been involved in the trade since his university days. In the show, they’re owned and run by Bobby Glass. It’s possible that Glass took over from Pearson, but the show gives the impression that Glass has been running it for a long time. Despite what Ritchie told Netflix, this doesn’t seem like the same world – instead, it’s more of a “What If” scenario.

And, as in the movie, someone is looking to buy up the farms, using all sorts of underhand tactics to devalue the cannabis empire. But in this case, it’s Stanley Johnston, played by Giancarlo Esposito. There’s murder, revenge, more murder, banter, and a hard-as-nails gang, which is another common element.

So, unlike the Fargo show (which connects to the movie), the only thing The Gentlemen show and the movie share are themes and some plot elements. So, the answer to how Netflix’s The Gentlemen connects to the movie, the answer is that, mostly, it doesn’t.

The Gentlemen is streaming now on Netflix.