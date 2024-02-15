Not your average romantic comedy, Players is out now to watch on Netflix. But who plays protagonist Mack and her hookup-happy friends? Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Players.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for Netflix’s Players

Players focuses on Mack, a sports journalist who acts as a wingman for her friends. She’s not your regular wingman, either, as she and her friends concoct elaborate set-ups to get everyone an “in” with their target. Here’s who lends their acting talents to this Netflix movie:

Gina Rodriguez as Mack

Actor Gina Rodriguez plays Mack, who, after years of doing her wingman thing, has a new guy, Nick, in her sights. Her friends, who’ve all had her help with hookups, come to her aid. Rodriguez has plenty of credits to her name, but I’ll always remember her as the unfortunate victim of Annihilation’s mutant bear.

Tom Ellis as Nick

Tom Ellis is Nick, Mack’s would-be-love interest and a highly acclaimed war correspondent who’s accomplished more than most of her friends put together. Like Rodriguez, Ellis has had plenty of acting roles. However, even if you’ve only seen a single clip of it, chances are you know him as the titular character in Lucifer.

Related: Netflix’s Detective Forst’s Ending, Explained

Damon Wayans Jr. as Adam

Adam is Mack’s “sweet and supportive” best friend. He’s reliable and thoughtful and knows that her comfort food is “sad falafel.” He works at the same newspaper as she does. I’m trying very hard not to spoil things, but if you’ve seen literally any romantic comedy, you’ve got an idea where this is going. Wayans has featured in a host of shows, including a spot on the second Twilight Zone revival, and showed up in movies like Tom Holland’s crime drama Cherry.

The Full Cast of Netflix’s Players

Players also features Augustus Prew as Brannagan, another of Mack’s friends, who has the unfortunate task of writing the paper’s obituaries. Joel Courtney is Little, Brannigan’s brother who, despite not actually working for the newspaper, hangs around the place. Ego Nwodim is Adam’s girlfriend, who will definitely be together with him at the end. And Liza Koshy is the paper’s secretary, Ashley.

Here’s the full cast list for Players:

Mack – Gina Rodriguez

– Gina Rodriguez Adam – Damon Wayans Jr.

– Damon Wayans Jr. Nick – Tom Ellis

– Tom Ellis Brannagan – Augustus Prew

– Augustus Prew Little – Joel Courtney

– Joel Courtney Ashley – Liza Koshy

– Liza Koshy Claire – Ego Nwodim

– Ego Nwodim Karen Kirk – Marin Hinkle

– Marin Hinkle Brady Stratton – Brock O’Hurn

– Brock O’Hurn Mary – Sarah Dacey Charles

– Sarah Dacey Charles Tattoo Librarian – Sterling Jonatán Williams

– Sterling Jonatán Williams Carl – Jerry Kernion

– Jerry Kernion Waitress – Veraalba Santa

– Veraalba Santa Martini Blonde – Claudia Maree Mailer

– Claudia Maree Mailer Straw Hat – Nicholas Shields

– Nicholas Shields Windbreaker Coach – Ashley Albert

– Ashley Albert Kirk’s Husband – Dan Cordle

– Dan Cordle Ticket Taker – Tony Foggia

– Tony Foggia Bartender #1 – Joe Locicero

– Joe Locicero Bartender #2 – James Hightower

And those are all major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Players.

Players is streaming now on Netflix.