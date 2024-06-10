Banana Eats Codes (June 2024)

Update: June 10, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Welcome to a whole new survive-the-killer kind of experience with a terrifying new evil out to get you—a flesh-eating banana! You can also play as this monstrous creature and ensure no one escapes your menacing fruity grasp. If you’re too scared, maybe Banana Eats codes can ease your mind.

All Banana Eats Codes List

Banana Eats Codes (Working)

SNACK : Use for a Beacon

: Use for a Beacon PRIDE: Use for 250 Coins

Banana Eats Codes (Expired)

show more 200MILLION

CINCO

100MILLION

BOO

LOL

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

RACING

HAPPYBIRTHDAY

HUNT

FRIDAY

SNOWY

600MILLION

MORECOINS

SUMMER

FREECOINS

NEWMAP

LOLHOO

DOODLE

ALMOST600M

300MILLION

ALMOSTSUMMER

MELTING

>:D

STAYRAD

FREEGOLD

HEARTS show less

How to Redeem Codes in Banana Eats

Here are the steps you need to take to redeem Banana Eats codes:

Run Banana Eats in Roblox. Click on the green star icon in the bottom menu (only available while in the Lobby). Use the ENTER CODE HERE field to input a working code. Click on REDEEM to grab your free rewards.

If you’re a fan of Roblox horror experiences, check out our lists of Descent codes and Roblox Doors codes and discover all the freebies you can grab in those games right now!

