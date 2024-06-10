Banana Eats promo image.
Image via @RyCitrus
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Banana Eats Codes (June 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 11:27 am

Update: June 10, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Welcome to a whole new survive-the-killer kind of experience with a terrifying new evil out to get you—a flesh-eating banana! You can also play as this monstrous creature and ensure no one escapes your menacing fruity grasp. If you’re too scared, maybe Banana Eats codes can ease your mind.

All Banana Eats Codes List

Banana Eats Codes (Working)

  • SNACK: Use for a Beacon
  • PRIDE: Use for 250 Coins

Banana Eats Codes (Expired)

  • 200MILLION
  • CINCO
  • 100MILLION
  • BOO
  • LOL
  • HAPPYHOLIDAYS
  • RACING
  • HAPPYBIRTHDAY
  • HUNT
  • FRIDAY
  • SNOWY
  • 600MILLION
  • MORECOINS
  • SUMMER
  • FREECOINS
  • NEWMAP
  • LOLHOO
  • DOODLE
  • ALMOST600M
  • 300MILLION
  • ALMOSTSUMMER
  • MELTING
  • >:D
  • STAYRAD
  • FREEGOLD
  • HEARTS

Related: Survive the Killer Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Banana Eats

Here are the steps you need to take to redeem Banana Eats codes:

Redeeming Banana Eats codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Banana Eats in Roblox.
  2. Click on the green star icon in the bottom menu (only available while in the Lobby).
  3. Use the ENTER CODE HERE field to input a working code.
  4. Click on REDEEM to grab your free rewards.

If you’re a fan of Roblox horror experiences, check out our lists of Descent codes and Roblox Doors codes and discover all the freebies you can grab in those games right now!

Post Tag:
Banana Eats
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.