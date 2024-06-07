Survive the Killer Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 7, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

The killer is on the prowl—get your friends together and run for your life! Oh, wait, you’re the knife-wielding maniac in this round? Never mind, then—just get to every living player before they’re gone. Either way, you could use the help of Survive the Killer codes.

All Survive the Killer Codes List

Survive the Killer Codes (Active)

There are no active Survive the Killer codes right now.

Survive the Killer Codes (Expired)

show more CHEESE

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

800M

HEARTBREAKER

Holiday

popsicle

TRADINGWHEN

MASHEDPOTATOES

SNOWMAN

LUCKY2021

omgfinally

CUPID

TRICKORTREAT

WhatsTheCode

DEESYNNC

DEVIOUS

LUCKY2020

900M

CUPID2022

SPOOKY2020

NEWYEARGRIND

ThatsALotOfVisits

700M

CHUCKY

MOREPOWER

KILLERCRAZE

FULLMOON

SORRY

cupid2021

PRIDE

SPOON

HAPPYNEWYEAR

SAWBLADE

FRIDAY13

HALLOWVEMBER

CRATESSOON

PEST

BOO

RED

STK2YEARS

OOPSIES

10M

TEST

5MILLION

JUMPBUG

LUCKY2022 show less

Related: Murder Mystery 2 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Survive the Killer

Here’s our step-by-step guide on redeeming your Survive the Killer codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Survive the Killer in Roblox. Approach the NPC character named Cody in the camp. Press E on your keyboard to interact with him. Input a working code into the ENTER CODE HERE field. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies.

For more terrifying Roblox experiences where you play as or deal with ruthless killers, check out our articles on Murder Mystery V codes and Panik codes, and discover all the free rewards those titles have in store for you!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy