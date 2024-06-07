Survive the Killer Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 7, 2024
The killer is on the prowl—get your friends together and run for your life! Oh, wait, you’re the knife-wielding maniac in this round? Never mind, then—just get to every living player before they’re gone. Either way, you could use the help of Survive the Killer codes.
All Survive the Killer Codes List
Survive the Killer Codes (Active)
- There are no active Survive the Killer codes right now.
Survive the Killer Codes (Expired)
- CHEESE
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS
- 800M
- HEARTBREAKER
- Holiday
- popsicle
- TRADINGWHEN
- MASHEDPOTATOES
- SNOWMAN
- LUCKY2021
- omgfinally
- CUPID
- TRICKORTREAT
- WhatsTheCode
- DEESYNNC
- DEVIOUS
- LUCKY2020
- 900M
- CUPID2022
- SPOOKY2020
- NEWYEARGRIND
- ThatsALotOfVisits
- 700M
- CHUCKY
- MOREPOWER
- KILLERCRAZE
- FULLMOON
- SORRY
- cupid2021
- PRIDE
- SPOON
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- SAWBLADE
- FRIDAY13
- HALLOWVEMBER
- CRATESSOON
- PEST
- BOO
- RED
- STK2YEARS
- OOPSIES
- 10M
- TEST
- 5MILLION
- JUMPBUG
- LUCKY2022
How to Redeem Codes in Survive the Killer
Here’s our step-by-step guide on redeeming your Survive the Killer codes:
- Run Survive the Killer in Roblox.
- Approach the NPC character named Cody in the camp.
- Press E on your keyboard to interact with him.
- Input a working code into the ENTER CODE HERE field.
- Click on Redeem to grab your freebies.
For more terrifying Roblox experiences where you play as or deal with ruthless killers, check out our articles on Murder Mystery V codes and Panik codes, and discover all the free rewards those titles have in store for you!
