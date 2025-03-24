SPECTER Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 24, 2025 Added new codes!

Hello, fellow SPECTER player! Do you believe in the paranormal? Have you ever seen objects move on their own, lights flicker, or hear ominous voices coming from the attic? You make up rational explanations because, after all, the chances of being haunted by a ghost are slim—but never zero.

Once you’ve made peace with the possibility that you’re sharing your home with a supernatural entity, it’s time to put your hunch to the test. Assemble a team of expert ghost hunters, venture into the most haunted locations in the world, and gather as much evidence as possible before the ghost makes you its permanent roommate. With SPECTER codes, you’ll have a higher chance of completing your mission and living to tell the tale! If you’re a fan of Roblox horror experiences, visit our The Skinwalker Codes guide to grab rewards and face the dreadful creature without fear.

All SPECTER Codes List

Working SPECTER Codes

CLASSICEMF : Use for a Classic EMF equipment skin

: Use for a Classic EMF equipment skin MARCHREVERT: Use for a Sea Collection equipment skin

Expired SPECTER Codes

BUGGYMARC

How to Redeem SPECTER Codes

Learn how to redeem codes in SPECTER with the help of our step-by-step instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Join the Lithium Labs Roblox group. Launch SPECTER in Roblox. Play the game for 1 hour minimum. Click the Codes button (1) on the top-right side. Type in your code into the Enter code here field (2). Click Redeem (3) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More SPECTER Codes

Besides joining the above-linked Roblox group, consider following the developer’s X account (@PeriodicRBX) and joining the Periodic Games Discord server. These socials are the main places where developers post new SPECTER codes, updates, and giveaways. You can also bookmark this article to have instant access to all the latest working codes. We’ll make sure the codes list is up-to-date every time you stop by.

Why Are My SPECTER Codes Not Working?

Plenty of things can go afoot when you’re redeeming SPECTER codes. With our help, you’ll be able to amend any issue that comes your way. First off, check your code for any typos to make sure everything is correct. Second, you have to put at least 60 minutes into the game to unlock code redemption. Finally, you can copy a code from our active list and paste it into the game, thereby avoiding the majority of possible faults.

What Is SPECTER?

SPECTER is a Roblox survival game that lets you play a part of a ghost-hunting team, exploring haunted areas and gathering evidence of paranormal activity. To perform a successful ghost hunt, you must complete as many given objectives as possible, such as discovering the ghost with a specific piece of equipment, maintaining your sanity above the threshold, or determining the type of ghost that’s haunting the area. After completing the hunt or meeting the daily objectives, you’ll earn cash to upgrade your equipment, craft new items, and buy cool skins.

