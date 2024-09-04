Image Credit: Bethesda
The Skinwalker promo image
Image via Cave Inc
Video Games
The Skinwalker Codes (September 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Sep 4, 2024 05:26 am

Updated: September 4, 2024

Looked for additional codes!

This terrifying game will test your nerves as you navigate a dark and eerie world, always on the lookout for the mythical shapeshifting creature. Your survival depends on your wits, stealth, and courage. The Skinwalker codes will give you freebies that will help you survive the night!

All The Skinwalker Codes List

Working The Skinwalker Codes

  • 2klikes: Use for a Soda Can and 50 Credits (New)
  • fix: Use for 25 Credits, 10 Survivals, and 5 Skill Points
  • 10kvisits: Use for 100 Credits and 1 Soda
  • goodmorning: Use for 100 Credits, 3 Survivals, and 1 Skill Point
  • 300likes: Use for 25 Credits and 5 Survivals
  • 200likes: Use for 25 Credits, 5 Survivals, and 3 Skill Points
  • 100players: Use for 25 Credits, 5 Survivals, 1 Soda, and 3 Skill Points

Expired The Skinwalker Codes

  • 2kplayers
  • hardmode
  • wereback
  • itemfix
  • lastcodeEVER
  • 400likes
  • sorryforbugz
  • 1klikes
  • 1000players

How to Redeem Codes in The Skinwalker

Redeem The Skinwalker codes easily by following the steps below:

How to redeem codes in The Skinwalker
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run The Skinwalker on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button at the top of the screen.
  3. Select the Redeem Codes option.
  4. Input your code into the Code here text box.
  5. Click the Redeem button to get your rewards.

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.