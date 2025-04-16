Brainrot Evolution Codes (April 2025) Grab EXP And Win Potions

Updated: April 16, 2025 Added new codes!

Bombardiro Crocodilo, Tralalero Tralala, Brr Brr Patapim – if any of these weird names mean anything to you, then I understand why you’re searching for Brainrot Evolution codes. The weird AI-generated meme animals have taken over the internet, including Roblox games! Now, you can collect them all in one game!

You start your journey as Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur, whacking down any object or creature in your way to unlock other brainrot abominations as you level up. If you want to speed up the process, Brainrot Evolution codes will help you evolve your memefied being in a matter of minutes, and you’ll be able to complete your collection in no time. Since you’re well-versed in the art of memes, check out our Brainrot Tower Defense Codes article to enjoy a whacky TD experience with extra rewards.

All Brainrot Evolution Codes List

Working Brainrot Evolution Codes

lolgame1 : Use for 2 EXP Potions (New)

: Use for 2 EXP Potions release: Use for a Win Potion (New)

Expired Brainrot Evolution Codes

There are currently no expired Brainrot Evolution codes.

How to Redeem Brainrot Evolution Codes

Brainrot Evolution

Image by The Escapist

Launch Brainrot Evolution in Roblox. Press the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen. Press the Codes button (2) to the right of the Shop window. Type in your code into the Enter Code field (3). Press the Verify button (4) to redeem your code.

How to Get More Brainrot Evolution Codes

Here are the best ways to grab the latest Brainrot Evolution codes:

All of the socials listed above come second to the number one place to find new Brainrot Evolution codes: this article! We scour the web every day in search of new codes, adding them to our list as they pop up. If you bookmark this page, you’ll be able to come back to it at any time, and our up-to-date codes list will be waiting for you 24/7.

Why Are My Brainrot Evolution Codes Not Working?

Brainrot Evolution codes aren’t case-sensitive. However, you should still pay attention to your spelling lest you make a typo that prevents you from redeeming your code. You can also copy one of the active codes from our list and paste it into the game to redeem it with ease. If your code is from our active list and correctly written, but you still can’t redeem it, it probably means it’s expired. Let us know in the comments, and we’ll jump on your issue right away.

What Is Brainrot Evolution?

Brainrot Evolution is a Roblox clicker game featuring the most popular brainrot memes as playable characters and NPCs. You collect gems and wins by destroying NPC enemies scattered across the main area. Every time you kill an NPC, you gain valuable XP which allows you to level up and transform into more powerful brainrot creatures.

After reaching a high enough rank, you can travel to other areas and destroy stronger enemies to earn even more wins and gems. To progress even faster, you can spend your wins on hatching eggs and equipping pets to boost your overall stats.

