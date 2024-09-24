Meme Race Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 25, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Hello Skibidi Toilet rizzlers, are you lowkey ready to pay the Fanum tax? Ice Spice was caught in 4K eating Girl Dinner and being delulu in Ohio, no cap! If you managed to decipher this word salad, congratulations—you’re 100% sigma. Feel free to proceed with playing this Gen Z masterpiece.

Although Meme Race seems like a game in a silly, goofy mood, its players take their racing very seriously. To become a goated racer, you’ll have to train hard, complete tons of races, and increase your speed race by race. Luckily, Meme Race codes will give you a jumpstart in the form of boosts, pets, wins, and other valuable power-ups. If you’re in the mood for similar racing games, visit our Gnome Race Codes guide and become the fastest dwarf sprinter with additional rewards!

All Meme Race Codes List

Active Meme Race Codes

Update2 : Use for a 15-minute Boost (New)

: Use for a 15-minute Boost 30000FAVORITES : Use for a Win Boost (New)

: Use for a Win Boost InsaneCode1 : Use for an insane Win Boost (New)

: Use for an insane Win Boost RELEASE : Use for a 15-minute Boost

: Use for a 15-minute Boost FreeBoost : Use for a 20-minute Boost

: Use for a 20-minute Boost UpdateCode1 : Use for a Tiny Ice Spice Pet

: Use for a Tiny Ice Spice Pet Update1 : Use for a 40-minute Win Boost

: Use for a 40-minute Win Boost รหัสฟรี : Use for a Sunfesoverload skin

: Use for a Sunfesoverload skin SecretCode1 : Use for 2.5k Wins

: Use for 2.5k Wins secretlol : Use for 2.5k Wins

: Use for 2.5k Wins box7 : Use for 500 Wins (must join Box7! Studios Roblox group)

: Use for 500 Wins (must join Box7! Studios Roblox group) description : Use for a 20-minute Boost

: Use for a 20-minute Boost boostlong: Use for a 20-minute Boost

Expired Meme Race Codes

There are currently no expired Meme Race codes.

Related: Meme Sea Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Meme Race

Our trusty tutorial will guide you through the entire process of redeeming Meme Race codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Meme Race in Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen. Type in a working code into the Enter Code Here field (2). Click Redeem (3) and enjoy your goodies.

How to Get More Meme Race Codes

Thanks to our exquisite code-hunting skills, every latest Meme Race code ends up on this guide as soon as it hits the game. If you bookmark this article and remember to visit us often, you’ll be the first to grab new codes before anyone else (besides us). If you’re adamant about looking for codes yourself, here’s where you should start your search:

Why Are My Meme Race Codes Not Working?

Before you rush into redeeming Meme Race codes, make sure that your codes are without any mistakes, or else you won’t get far. It goes without saying, but try to redeem your codes as soon as possible, or you risk missing out on exclusive goodies. If you’ve tried everything but you still can’t redeem some of the codes, you’re likely too late, as they’ve expired. Leave a comment about the codes in question, and we’ll look into it right away!

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Meme Race

Screenshot by The Escapist

While you’re hanging out in the lobby, collect your share of daily rewards in the hub adjacent to the racetrack. If you’ve joined the Box7! Studios group, you can also pick up an extra group reward. If you’re playing the game while an event is underway, jump through the Event Teleporter and race to collect exclusive rewards. Finally, visit the Free Rewards menu in the top-left corner of the screen and collect up to 16 freebies, which become unlocked the more you play the game.

What is Meme Race?

Meme Race is a Roblox clicker racing game where you take part in sprint races against other players. Every race you complete gives you wins to spend on buying meme pets, cars, and trails, which serve as win and acceleration boosts. They also increase your top speed, giving you a chance to place among the first three spots.

Once you reach the final level, you can rebirth and start leveling up from the beginning, but faster and with a higher threshold. Rebirthing nine times will unlock three additional racing zones, yielding better rewards!

Want to earn rewards in other wacky racing games? Dive into our Monster Race Codes and Go Kart Race Codes guides and leave the competition in the dust after collecting tons of freebies!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy