Monster Race Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 13, 2024 We added new codes!

Monster Race is challenging when you have to outrun a monster that moves at the speed of light, but it’s not impossible. If I could do it, then you can do it by spam-clicking your mouse until your finger aches.

Of course, why torture yourself that much when you can also use Monster Race codes to give you an extra hand? You can make things a little easier for yourself by collecting free Wins to hatch pets that can boost your speed. Take a break from running away from monsters to get fat, race, and redeem codes in our Roblox Fat Race Codes list!

All Monster Race Codes List

Active Monster Race Codes

release : Use for x25 Wins (New)

: Use for x25 Wins onemillion : Use for x25 Wins (New)

: Use for x25 Wins sub2dillonfidel : Use for x25 Wins (New)

: Use for x25 Wins Bugfixes : Use for x100 Wins (New)

: Use for x100 Wins floor3 : Use for x100 Wins (New)

: Use for x100 Wins Glitch : Use for x50 Wins (New)

: Use for x50 Wins Twentymillion : Use for x300 Wins (New)

: Use for x300 Wins Floor8 : Use for x195 Wins (New)

: Use for x195 Wins Crazay: Use for x30 Wins (New)

Expired Monster Race Codes

There are currently no expired Monster Race codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Monster Race

Click the Auto Run button and keep your attention on this page because you can learn how to redeem Monster Race codes via our guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Run Monster Race in Roblox. Press the Bird button. Enter a code into the textbox. Click Redeem to collect prizes.

How to Get More Monster Race Codes

You’re already reading the best source, so there’s no point straying when you have an entire list of Monster Race codes in front of you. We will still link other social media platforms for you to check out, such as the X account (@CrazayGames), Crazay Clickers Roblox group, and Crazay Studios Discord, but we advise that you bookmark our page as well before you go.

Why Are My Monster Race Codes Not Working?

Always check if you correctly entered specific Monster Race codes. One typo can lead to errors, so maybe also consider copying/pasting codes in the future to avoid this problem. If the code is correctly typed in, then it’s likely outdated. In this situation, you can’t do much, but you can still contact us, and we’ll investigate these expired codes.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Monster Race

It’s unfortunate to say, but you can only rely on Monster Race codes to get in-game goodies. However, the good news is that you can also seek rewards outside of the game. The official Discord of the developers of this title could contain giveaways and events you can join to win prizes.

What is Monster Race?

Monster Race gives you a real thrill since you’re actually being chased by monsters while racing. When they catch you, it’s back to the starting line, which is beyond frustrating. Keep running, and eventually, doors will open to new floors.

