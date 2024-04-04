Hero Clash Codes (April 2024)

To get more companions for your team in this idle adventure card game, you need Summoning Scrolls, and the easiest way to obtain them is by redeeming Hero Clash codes. Redeem the codes listed below to get Scrolls, Diamonds, and other valuable freebies!

All Hero Clash Codes List

Hero Clash Codes (Working)

APRIL24HC : Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds (NEW)

: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds HPEASTER24 : Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds (NEW)

: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds BHSHADOWHC : Use for free Diamonds and Summoning Scrolls

: Use for free Diamonds and Summoning Scrolls STPATRICK : Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds WHITEDAY24 : Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds NHGATEHC03 : Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds RAMADAN24 : Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds HCCOMUUPMC : Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds FEB14LOVE : Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds 24MARCHHC : Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds HCOCDCS1GT: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

Hero Clash Codes (Expired)

MAF23MOON

WILDGODHC

LOVETODAY

HCSOPHIATS

HCCELINANF

HAPPY1YEAR

HCDECLOL12

HCOLILAVB

FABFEBHC24

HCNOVANI23

HCANDREWHM

HCSUMMER23

HCSPARTANH

HCFUHSIGOD

JULYROMANO

HCOCEANPC

KDANDREWSP

HAPPY1YEAR

HCDECLOL12

HC30KMILE

SPRINGFVHC

WILDGODHC

HCOCTFUN10

HCNMIRANA

How to Redeem Codes in Hero Clash

Follow the steps below to redeem Hero Clash codes:

Open Hero Clash on your device. Tap on your avatar picture in the top-left corner of the screen. Choose the Exchange Code option. Input your code into the text box. Tap on the yellow Exchange button to claim your reward.

