Hero Clash Codes (April 2024)

Hero Clash promo image
To get more companions for your team in this idle adventure card game, you need Summoning Scrolls, and the easiest way to obtain them is by redeeming Hero Clash codes. Redeem the codes listed below to get Scrolls, Diamonds, and other valuable freebies!

All Hero Clash Codes List

Hero Clash Codes (Working)

  • APRIL24HC: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds (NEW)
  • HPEASTER24: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds (NEW)
  • BHSHADOWHC: Use for free Diamonds and Summoning Scrolls
  • STPATRICK: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
  • WHITEDAY24: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
  • NHGATEHC03: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
  • RAMADAN24: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
  • HCCOMUUPMC: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
  • FEB14LOVE: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
  • 24MARCHHC: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
  • HCOCDCS1GT: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

Hero Clash Codes (Expired)

  • MAF23MOON
  • WILDGODHC
  • LOVETODAY
  • HCSOPHIATS
  • HCCELINANF
  • HAPPY1YEAR
  • HCDECLOL12
  • HCOLILAVB
  • FABFEBHC24
  • HCNOVANI23
  • HCANDREWHM
  • HCSUMMER23
  • HCSPARTANH
  • HCFUHSIGOD
  • JULYROMANO
  • HCOCEANPC
  • KDANDREWSP
  • HAPPY1YEAR
  • HCDECLOL12
  • HC30KMILE
  • SPRINGFVHC
  • WILDGODHC
  • HCOCTFUN10
  • HCNMIRANA

How to Redeem Codes in Hero Clash

Follow the steps below to redeem Hero Clash codes:

How to redeem codes in Hero Clash
  1. Open Hero Clash on your device.
  2. Tap on your avatar picture in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Choose the Exchange Code option.
  4. Input your code into the text box.
  5. Tap on the yellow Exchange button to claim your reward.

If you’re interested in other mobile games, check out our Whiteout Survival Codes and Cookie Run Kingdom Codes articles to learn how to get freebies in those popular titles as well.

