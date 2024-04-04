Hero Clash Codes (April 2024)

To get more companions for your team in this idle adventure card game, you need Summoning Scrolls, and the easiest way to obtain them is by redeeming Hero Clash codes. Redeem the codes listed below to get Scrolls, Diamonds, and other valuable freebies!
Recommended Videos
All Hero Clash Codes List
Hero Clash Codes (Working)
- APRIL24HC: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds (NEW)
- HPEASTER24: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds (NEW)
- BHSHADOWHC: Use for free Diamonds and Summoning Scrolls
- STPATRICK: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
- WHITEDAY24: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
- NHGATEHC03: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
- RAMADAN24: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
- HCCOMUUPMC: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
- FEB14LOVE: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
- 24MARCHHC: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
- HCOCDCS1GT: Use for 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 300 Diamonds
Hero Clash Codes (Expired)
- MAF23MOON
- WILDGODHC
- LOVETODAY
- HCSOPHIATS
- HCCELINANF
- HAPPY1YEAR
- HCDECLOL12
- HCOLILAVB
- FABFEBHC24
- HCNOVANI23
- HCANDREWHM
- HCSUMMER23
- HCSPARTANH
- HCFUHSIGOD
- JULYROMANO
- HCOCEANPC
- KDANDREWSP
- HAPPY1YEAR
- HCDECLOL12
- HC30KMILE
- SPRINGFVHC
- WILDGODHC
- HCOCTFUN10
- HCNMIRANA
Related: Pixel Heroes Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Hero Clash
Follow the steps below to redeem Hero Clash codes:
- Open Hero Clash on your device.
- Tap on your avatar picture in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Choose the Exchange Code option.
- Input your code into the text box.
- Tap on the yellow Exchange button to claim your reward.
If you’re interested in other mobile games, check out our Whiteout Survival Codes and Cookie Run Kingdom Codes articles to learn how to get freebies in those popular titles as well.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more