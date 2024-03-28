Combat Warriors Codes (March 2024)

Combat Warriors is a wild battle-royale-style experience in Roblox in which you’ll use your swords, guns, bombs, and anything else you have to survive the onslaught of other players who want you dead. If you get tired of dying every time you spawn, use Combat Warriors codes to get tougher faster!

Recommended Videos

All Combat Warriors Codes List

Combat Warriors Codes (Working)

1m_likes : Use for 300 Credits and 100 Aether

: Use for 300 Credits and 100 Aether 1b_visits: Use for a Daily Spin

Combat Warriors Codes (Expired)

1k_followers

imdone

1M_Favs

sliding

WinterWarrior

700k_likes

73M1LL1ON

ActiveWizard20K

management

joineddiscord

100k_visits

320K_Likes

masol

SnugLife

beginner

i_sleep

1k_members

400K_Likes

newanimsok

dsffdsiufds

250K_Likes

600k_likes

Related: Criminality Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Combat Warriors

Redeeming Combat Warriors codes is easy—follow these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Combat Warriors in Roblox. Use the Enter code field in the top-right corner to input a code. Click on Submit to get your freebies!

If you’re looking for codes for similar Roblox titles, check out our articles with Balthazar codes and Bending Battlegrounds codes and grab freebies for those titles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more