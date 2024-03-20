Bending Battlegrounds Codes (March 2024)

To unlock new abilities and make your character stronger in this action-packed game, you need Gold. The easiest way to obtain this resource and other valuable freebies is by redeeming Bending Battlegrounds codes. Act quickly, though, as they expire without any notice from the developer!

All Bending Battlegrounds Codes List

Bending Battlegrounds Codes (Working)

Release: Use for 50 Gold

Bending Battlegrounds Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Bending Battle codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bending Battlegrounds

To redeem Bending Battlegrounds codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Bending Battlegrounds on Roblox. Click the ABX icon on the right side of the screen. Input your code into the Enter Code text box. Click the blue Submit button to get your reward.

