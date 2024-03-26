If you’re looking for a way to get better weapons and upgrade your character effortlessly without having to clear all the quests, redeem Balthazar codes. These codes will give you a bunch of cash so your hero can be ready for a battle more quickly!

Recommended Videos

All Balthazar Codes List

Balthazar Codes (Working)

FixPing: Use for A$50 and $500 (New)

Balthazar Codes (Expired)

pre–alpha

Related: Bending Battlegrounds Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Balthazar

To redeem Balthazar codes, follow the steps below.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Balthazar on Roblox. Enter the code into the Redeem Code text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your goodies.

If you like dynamic Roblox games, check out our Death Ball Codes and Blade Ball Codes articles to get codes and redeem them for helpful freebies!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more