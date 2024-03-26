Category:
Balthazar Codes

Kristina Timotic
Published: Mar 26, 2024 09:36 am
Balthazar promo image
Image via Team Quasar.

If you’re looking for a way to get better weapons and upgrade your character effortlessly without having to clear all the quests, redeem Balthazar codes. These codes will give you a bunch of cash so your hero can be ready for a battle more quickly!

All Balthazar Codes List

Balthazar Codes (Working)

  • FixPing: Use for A$50 and $500 (New)

Balthazar Codes (Expired)

  • pre–alpha

How to Redeem Codes in Balthazar

To redeem Balthazar codes, follow the steps below.

How to redeem codes in Balthazar
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Balthazar on Roblox.
  2. Enter the code into the Redeem Code text box.
  3. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your goodies.

If you like dynamic Roblox games, check out our Death Ball Codes and Blade Ball Codes articles to get codes and redeem them for helpful freebies!

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.