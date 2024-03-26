If you’re looking for a way to get better weapons and upgrade your character effortlessly without having to clear all the quests, redeem Balthazar codes. These codes will give you a bunch of cash so your hero can be ready for a battle more quickly!
All Balthazar Codes List
Balthazar Codes (Working)
- FixPing: Use for A$50 and $500 (New)
Balthazar Codes (Expired)
- pre–alpha
How to Redeem Codes in Balthazar
To redeem Balthazar codes, follow the steps below.
- Open Balthazar on Roblox.
- Enter the code into the Redeem Code text box.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your goodies.
