Criminality Codes (March 2024)

Criminality is a ruthless game that throws you into a world of crime gangs at constant war. Your mission is to gear up and survive. While there are in-game freebies, you’ll mostly feel like a sitting duck, so you’d better use Criminality codes to become unstoppable faster.

All Criminality Codes List

Criminality Codes (Working)

BYEBYE: Use for 3k Cash

Criminality Codes (Expired)

250KL

WINTERISHERE

BLESSCRIM

225KL

SUMMER2023

SUMMER22

QUICKTIME#1

CROSSPLATFORM

INCOGNITO

175KL

BACK2SCHOOL

BUGS01

HALLOWS22

CRIMONTOP

NIGHTMARE

How to Redeem Codes in Criminality

Redeeming Criminality codes is easier said than done when you’re constantly being chased and shot at. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch Criminality in Roblox. Run until you find an ATM and press E to use it. Go to the Redeem Codes tab. Input a code into the Enter Code field. Click on Redeem to get your freebies!

