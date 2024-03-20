Criminality Codes (March 2024)

Criminality is a ruthless game that throws you into a world of crime gangs at constant war. Your mission is to gear up and survive. While there are in-game freebies, you’ll mostly feel like a sitting duck, so you’d better use Criminality codes to become unstoppable faster.
Recommended Videos
All Criminality Codes List
Criminality Codes (Working)
- BYEBYE: Use for 3k Cash
Criminality Codes (Expired)
- 250KL
- WINTERISHERE
- BLESSCRIM
- 225KL
- SUMMER2023
- SUMMER22
- QUICKTIME#1
- CROSSPLATFORM
- INCOGNITO
- 175KL
- BACK2SCHOOL
- BUGS01
- HALLOWS22
- CRIMONTOP
- NIGHTMARE
Related: Death Ball Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Criminality
Redeeming Criminality codes is easier said than done when you’re constantly being chased and shot at. Here’s what you need to do:
- Launch Criminality in Roblox.
- Run until you find an ATM and press E to use it.
- Go to the Redeem Codes tab.
- Input a code into the Enter Code field.
- Click on Redeem to get your freebies!
If you love playing Roblox games, check out our articles on The Undead Coming codes and Murder Mystery 2 codes, and claim all those freebies while they’re still available!