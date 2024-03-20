Category:
Criminality Codes (March 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Mar 20, 2024 06:57 am
Criminality is a ruthless game that throws you into a world of crime gangs at constant war. Your mission is to gear up and survive. While there are in-game freebies, you’ll mostly feel like a sitting duck, so you’d better use Criminality codes to become unstoppable faster.

All Criminality Codes List

Criminality Codes (Working)

  • BYEBYE: Use for 3k Cash

Criminality Codes (Expired)

  • 250KL
  • WINTERISHERE
  • BLESSCRIM
  • 225KL
  • SUMMER2023
  • SUMMER22
  • QUICKTIME#1
  • CROSSPLATFORM
  • INCOGNITO
  • 175KL
  • BACK2SCHOOL
  • BUGS01
  • HALLOWS22
  • CRIMONTOP
  • NIGHTMARE

How to Redeem Codes in Criminality

Redeeming Criminality codes is easier said than done when you’re constantly being chased and shot at. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Launch Criminality in Roblox.
  2. Run until you find an ATM and press E to use it.
  3. Go to the Redeem Codes tab.
  4. Input a code into the Enter Code field.
  5. Click on Redeem to get your freebies!

If you love playing Roblox games, check out our articles on The Undead Coming codes and Murder Mystery 2 codes, and claim all those freebies while they’re still available!

Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.