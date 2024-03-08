The Undead Coming Codes (March 2024)

The war with the zombies has started! The Undead Coming: Armageddon is a Roblox shooter that tests your speed and accuracy so that only the strongest survive. If you need help, remember to use The Undead Coming: Armageddon codes for various freebies!

All The Undead Coming: Armageddon Codes List

The Undead Coming: Armageddon Codes (Working)

1000players : Use for 500 Golden Bricks (New)

: Use for 500 Golden Bricks 1mil : Use for 1k Golden Bricks (New)

: Use for 1k Golden Bricks 50k : Use for 2k Bricks

: Use for 2k Bricks 100players : Use for 1k Bricks

: Use for 1k Bricks alpha : Use for 1.5k Bricks

: Use for 1.5k Bricks zombie: Use for 20 Red Wedding Cake Hats

The Undead Coming: Armageddon Codes (Expired)

Ten-k

How to Redeem Codes in The Undead Coming: Armageddon

Redeeming The Undead Coming: Armageddon codes is a straightforward procedure. Follow our step-by-step instructions to grab your rewards:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch The Undead Coming: Armageddon on Roblox. Click the CODES tab in the top-left corner of the screen. Insert a code from our list in the ENTER CODE HERE pop-up text box. Hit the SUBMIT button to claim your prizes.

