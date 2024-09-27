Image Credit: Bethesda
Throne and Liberty Codes (September 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 07:15 am

Updated September 27, 2024

We searched for new codes!

You wish to claim the throne, but only the strongest shall stop Kazar from ruling this world. Your weapon shall be your guide in battle, and your determination will bring you victories. Prove your strength and defeat all who stand in your path in Throne and Liberty.

Rejoice, as the Throne and Liberty coupons do exist and will be your aid on the battlefield. A warrior must be fully equipped for any encounter, and our list below will provide you with all the codes to unlock exclusive items. It’s time to step back from throne hunting to join arena battles and claim freebies from our list of Brawlhalla Codes!

All Throne and Liberty Codes List

Active Throne and Liberty Codes

  • There are currently no active Throne and Liberty codes.

Expired Throne and Liberty Codes

  • GEARGIFTINLIVE2
  • PLAYREWARDINLIVE2
  • SHOWCASE719
  • DCAMA920
  • THELEAPUPDATE
  • FARM DUNGEON
  • LEAPCOUPON
  • DISCOPARTY09
  • MORESKILLBOOK
  • TRAITFORALL
  • SHOWCASEGIFT
  • BLESS4ALL
  • PLAYTLTHX
  • CUSOONAGAIN
  • NICETOMEETUP
  • MEETUPS2
  • THXSEVERY1
  • WEGOHIGHER
  • MEETUPBYE
  • 100DAYSFOOD
  • 724ISCOMING
  • TOTLLOVER
  • WELCOME622
  • THANKS100DAYS
  • 719SPECIAL
  • MOREWEAPON

How to Redeem Codes for Throne and Liberty

We will guide you through the process of redeeming Throne and Liberty coupons step-by-step:

  • In-game screenshot of the Throne and Liberty menu.
    Image by The Escapist
  • In-game screenshot of the Throne and Liberty coupon section.
    Image by The Escapist
  • In-game screenshot of the Throne and Liberty coupon redemption box.
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Throne and Liberty on your device.
  2. Open the menu and click the Coupon button.
  3. Enter a code into the text field.
  4. Press the Use button to claim goodies.

Fear not if you are confused by this world because the Throne and Liberty Wiki exist to guide you through it. This game can be difficult to understand because of the overwhelming number of features, but all of them are explained in detail in this Wiki.

Why Are My Throne and Liberty Codes Not Working?

Run into trouble while redeeming Throne and Liberty codes? You’ve likely rushed your typing and made a typo. It’s a tiring problem, but not a big one, and easily avoidable by copying/pasting codes. A more significant issue is expired codes, which you can no longer use. Since we rarely know when a code will cease to work, inactive codes end up remaining in our active list, and if you find such a code, let us know.

What is Throne and Liberty?

Throne and Liberty is an MMORPG fantasy experience set within the world of Solisium. Engage in guild battles and carefully craft your weaponry, as it will decide your role on the battlefield. As you claim victories in PVE and PVP, you’ll soon become strong enough to face the greatest foe, Kazar.

