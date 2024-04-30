Brawlhalla Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 1, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The most competitive arena fighter is packed to the brim with unique characters, weapons, and other goodies. By using these Brawlhalla codes, you can expand your collection of cool skins and cosmetics to stand out in the sea of other fighters.

All Brawlhalla Codes List

Active Brawlhalla Codes

WJTKA8-451VCG : Use for Raven’s Talon Scythe Skin

: Use for Raven’s Talon Scythe Skin N8G00R-RJ3KP7 : Use for Katars of the Raven Weapon Skin

: Use for Katars of the Raven Weapon Skin F43E3Y-R6YKS1: Use for Sword of the Raven Weapon Skin

Expired Brawlhalla Codes

X1RHS4-9GF2KB

GQTG6J-BB8CJZ

7T5G5Y-MVGPP8

XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX

408J7W-RZAW18

5XGHWJ-5JCNS1

5XYGQH-H0S21H

Related: PUBG Mobile Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Brawlhalla

Follow this simple guide to redeem codes in Brawlhalla with ease:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Brawlhalla on your preferred platform. Click the Store button. (Image 1) Click the Redeem Code button to open the code text box. (Image 2) Enter your code into the Enter code here text box. Hit the Redeem button to get your rewards.

If you’re looking to claim awesome rewards in other popular multiplayer games, look no further than our All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes or Call of Duty Mobile Codes articles.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more