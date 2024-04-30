Brawlhalla in-game screenshot
Brawlhalla Codes (May 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 09:29 am

Updated: May 1, 2024

We added new codes!

The most competitive arena fighter is packed to the brim with unique characters, weapons, and other goodies. By using these Brawlhalla codes, you can expand your collection of cool skins and cosmetics to stand out in the sea of other fighters.

All Brawlhalla Codes List

Active Brawlhalla Codes

  • WJTKA8-451VCG: Use for Raven’s Talon Scythe Skin
  • N8G00R-RJ3KP7: Use for Katars of the Raven Weapon Skin
  • F43E3Y-R6YKS1: Use for Sword of the Raven Weapon Skin

Expired Brawlhalla Codes

  • X1RHS4-9GF2KB
  • GQTG6J-BB8CJZ
  • 7T5G5Y-MVGPP8
  • XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX
  • 408J7W-RZAW18
  • 5XGHWJ-5JCNS1
  • 5XYGQH-H0S21H

How to Redeem Codes in Brawlhalla

Follow this simple guide to redeem codes in Brawlhalla with ease:

  • How to redeem Brawlhalla codes.
  • How to redeem codes in Brawlhalla.
  1. Launch Brawlhalla on your preferred platform.
  2. Click the Store button. (Image 1)
  3. Click the Redeem Code button to open the code text box. (Image 2)
  4. Enter your code into the Enter code here text box.
  5. Hit the Redeem button to get your rewards.

