Brawlhalla Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 1, 2024
We added new codes!
Recommended Videos
The most competitive arena fighter is packed to the brim with unique characters, weapons, and other goodies. By using these Brawlhalla codes, you can expand your collection of cool skins and cosmetics to stand out in the sea of other fighters.
All Brawlhalla Codes List
Active Brawlhalla Codes
- WJTKA8-451VCG: Use for Raven’s Talon Scythe Skin
- N8G00R-RJ3KP7: Use for Katars of the Raven Weapon Skin
- F43E3Y-R6YKS1: Use for Sword of the Raven Weapon Skin
Expired Brawlhalla Codes
- X1RHS4-9GF2KB
- GQTG6J-BB8CJZ
- 7T5G5Y-MVGPP8
- XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX
- 408J7W-RZAW18
- 5XGHWJ-5JCNS1
- 5XYGQH-H0S21H
Related: PUBG Mobile Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Brawlhalla
Follow this simple guide to redeem codes in Brawlhalla with ease:
- Launch Brawlhalla on your preferred platform.
- Click the Store button. (Image 1)
- Click the Redeem Code button to open the code text box. (Image 2)
- Enter your code into the Enter code here text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to get your rewards.
If you’re looking to claim awesome rewards in other popular multiplayer games, look no further than our All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes or Call of Duty Mobile Codes articles.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more