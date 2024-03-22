Category:
The best way to obtain Arrows and Roka in this Jojo’s-Bizarre-Adventure-inspired game is by redeeming World of Stands (WOS) codes. Keep in mind that these codes expire, so act quickly and claim freebies to increase your chances of rolling your favorite Stand!

All World of Stands (WOS) Codes List

World of Stands (WOS) Codes (Working)

  • EASTER24—Redeem for Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) (New)

World of Stands (WOS) Codes (Expired)

  • HAVEPITY
  • EGG25
  • THX4WAITING
  • TWIT20K
  • WOSRELEASE1
  • TIKTOK30
  • WOSSUMMER
  • GANGGANG
  • 218K
  • 1YEAR
  • HOLIDAY
  • SHINYENJOYER
  • 210K
  • CONTROLLER
  • SPOOKY
  • 205K
  • GEXP
  • 195K
  • 100M
  • REDEMPTION
  • PASSIONE
  • IMSPECIAL
  • 100KDISC
  • EASTER2023
  • SNAIL
  • 224K
  • ANOOBIS
  • CRAZY
  • TRADESOON
  • 190K
  • NIIICE
  • WOSLOVESYOU
  • SHINYPLS

How to Redeem Codes in World of Stands (WOS)

Follow the steps below to redeem World of Stands (WOS) codes.

How to redeem codes in World of Stands
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open World of Stands on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button in the bottom right corner of your screen.
  3. Click Settings.
  4. Enter your code into the text box.
  5. Click the blue Redeem button to get freebies.

If you’re looking for more games inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, head over to our Your Bizarre Adventure Codes and Sakura Stand Codes articles to get freebies.

