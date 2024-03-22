The best way to obtain Arrows and Roka in this Jojo’s-Bizarre-Adventure-inspired game is by redeeming World of Stands (WOS) codes. Keep in mind that these codes expire, so act quickly and claim freebies to increase your chances of rolling your favorite Stand!

Recommended Videos

All World of Stands (WOS) Codes List

World of Stands (WOS) Codes (Working)

EASTER24—Redeem for Arrows and Roka (Must be Level 15) (New)

World of Stands (WOS) Codes (Expired)

HAVEPITY

EGG25

THX4WAITING

TWIT20K

WOSRELEASE1

TIKTOK30

WOSSUMMER

GANGGANG

218K

1YEAR

HOLIDAY

SHINYENJOYER

210K

CONTROLLER

SPOOKY

205K

GEXP

195K

100M

REDEMPTION

PASSIONE

IMSPECIAL

100KDISC

EASTER2023

SNAIL

224K

ANOOBIS

CRAZY

TRADESOON

190K

NIIICE

WOSLOVESYOU

SHINYPLS

Related: Kaizen codes

How to Redeem Codes in World of Stands (WOS)

Follow the steps below to redeem World of Stands (WOS) codes.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open World of Stands on Roblox. Click the Menu button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Click Settings. Enter your code into the text box. Click the blue Redeem button to get freebies.

If you’re looking for more games inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, head over to our Your Bizarre Adventure Codes and Sakura Stand Codes articles to get freebies.