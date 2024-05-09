Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 9. 2024 Looked for new codes!

Ever wanted to step into the shoes of a landlord and have tenants at your mercy? Rent Please Landlord Sim lets you do just that! Build luxurious apartments and decide how to deal with the people occupying them. If anything complicates your plans, Rent Please Landlord Sim codes can help.

All Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes List

Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes (Active)

There are no active Rent Please! Landlord Sim codes right now.

Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Rent Please Landlord Sim

Redeeming Rent Please! Landlord Sim codes (available on Google Play and App Store) is simple—check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Rent Please! Landlord Sim on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap the cogwheel icon on the right side of the screen. Go to the gift box icon in the bottom row. Use the Tap to enter field to input a working code. Tap Confirm to grab your free rewards!

