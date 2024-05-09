Rent Please! Landlord Sim gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes (May 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: May 9, 2024 09:21 am

Updated: May 9. 2024

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Ever wanted to step into the shoes of a landlord and have tenants at your mercy? Rent Please Landlord Sim lets you do just that! Build luxurious apartments and decide how to deal with the people occupying them. If anything complicates your plans, Rent Please Landlord Sim codes can help.

All Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes List

Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes (Active)

  • There are no active Rent Please! Landlord Sim codes right now.

Rent Please Landlord Sim Codes (Expired)

Related: NU Carnival Bliss Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Rent Please Landlord Sim

Redeeming Rent Please! Landlord Sim codes (available on Google Play and App Store) is simple—check out our guide below:

How to redeem Rent Please! Landlord Sim codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Rent Please! Landlord Sim on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Tap the cogwheel icon on the right side of the screen.
  4. Go to the gift box icon in the bottom row.
  5. Use the Tap to enter field to input a working code.
  6. Tap Confirm to grab your free rewards!

If you’re looking for more freebies to claim in popular mobile games, check out our articles on AFK Journey codes and Hero Clash codes, and redeem all the codes before they expire!

Post Tag:
codes
Rent Please Landlord Sim
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 9, 2024
Read Article Burning Ashes New Era Codes (May 2024)
Burning Ashes: New Era Official Drawing
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Burning Ashes New Era Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 9, 2024
Read Article +1 Blade Slayer Codes (May 2024)
+1 Blade Slayer Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
+1 Blade Slayer Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 9, 2024
Read Article Burning Ashes New Era Codes (May 2024)
Burning Ashes: New Era Official Drawing
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Burning Ashes New Era Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 9, 2024
Read Article +1 Blade Slayer Codes (May 2024)
+1 Blade Slayer Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
+1 Blade Slayer Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 9, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.