Bitcoin Miner Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 19, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Be the insufferable uncle everyone has, and start your crypto journey. Buy all the GPUs for your nefarious purposes, away from the kids who want to play games and have a normal childhood. Starting off might be expensive, but with Bitcoin Miner codes, you’re going to the Moon!

All Bitcoin Miner Codes List

Bitcoin Miner Codes (Working)

B7FQ : Use for a Super Mining Boost

: Use for a Super Mining Boost KB34 : Use for a Super Mining Boost

: Use for a Super Mining Boost NewLampBoost : Use for a Super Mining Boost

: Use for a Super Mining Boost 43DB : Use for a Super Mining Boost

: Use for a Super Mining Boost BoosterCode : Use for a Super Mining Boost

: Use for a Super Mining Boost RockBoost : Use for a Super Mining Boost

: Use for a Super Mining Boost GPUBoost : Use for a Super Mining Boost

: Use for a Super Mining Boost Extra : Use for Starter Electricity Box

: Use for Starter Electricity Box 22XD : Use for a Super Mining Boost

: Use for a Super Mining Boost 91WT : Use for a Super Mining Boost

: Use for a Super Mining Boost SandFloor: Use to turn the floor into sand

Bitcoin Miner Codes (Expired)

Week3

WeekIV

NotATrashcan

RGBUpdate

NewUI

NotAPlate

AnotherCodeOnARock

EvenMoreCodes

Truckboost

GrassWall

AgainBoost

QuadBoost

ExtraBooster

BoostOnSign

UpBoost

ExchangeSkulls

thxfor100m

: )

GrassWalls

PlantWalls

Anotherblock

BtrBoost

BoosterCode

50mil

ChargedUpdate

Patch

FreeBoost

sandtower

WhiteTree

GiveLantern

FreeCrate

JustStone

Phase3

HeadStar

ThxFor2M

54L5

UGCUpdate

thxfor150M

6wio

45dz

GreenWall

AnotherBlock

Freelvl

StoneBoost

Related: Bad Business Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Bitcoin Miner

To redeem Bitcoin Miner codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Bitcoin Miner on Roblox. Go to the Codes stand at the edge of the map. Press E and input the code in the text box. Hit Redeem and receive your free goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Coding Simulator Codes and Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more