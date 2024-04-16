Ultimate Home Tycoon Promo Image
Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes (April 2024)

If you want to live your best life in Roblox, try Ultimate Home Tycoon. This experience will keep you entertained, especially when you realize that you can get a lot of cash and cars as soon as you start—if you redeem these Ultimate Home Tycoon codes!

All Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes List

Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes (Working)

  • 60kLikes: Use for a G87 M2 Vehicle (New)
  • HALT: Use for 1,000 Cash
  • 40kLikes: Use for +1 x2 Cash Boost
  • 10Million: Use for +1 Cash Boost
  • 50kLikes: Use for an Acura NSX Sports Car
  • UHT: Use for +1 x2 Cash Boost
  • 15kLIKES: Use for a Nissan GTR
  • SPRING: Use for +1 x2 Cash Boost
  • 25kLikes: Use for a C7 ZR1 Corvette
  • 1kLikes: Use for +1 x2 Cash Boost
  • 45kLikes: Use for +1 x2 Cash Boost
  • 55kLikes: Use for +1 x2 Cash Boost
  • 30kLikes: Use for +1 Cash Boost
  • 10kLikes: Use for +10 Cash per second
  • 5kLikes: Use for an SRT Demon vehicle

Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes (Expired)

  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Ultimate Home Tycoon

Redeeming Ultimate Home Tycoon codes is a straightforward process. Follow our detailed instructions below to get freebies right away:

  1. Launch Ultimate Home Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes (ABX) icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the green Redeem button to grab your rewards!

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with many freebies, visit our lists of Burger Store Tycoon codes and Car Dealership Tycoon codes here on The Escapist!

