Skateboard Obby in-game screenshot
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Skateboard Obby Codes (June 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 07:03 am

Updated: June 6, 2024

We searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Who would’ve thought that platforming and skateboarding made for such a fun combo? Skateboarders from all walks of life have gathered to determine the fastest and most skilled boarder in all of Roblox. If you plan on climbing to the top of the leaderboard, Skateboard Obby codes are your friend.

All Skateboard Obby List

Active Skateboard Obby Codes

  • There are currently no active Skateboard Obby codes.

Expired Skateboard Obby Codes

  • There are currently no expired Skateboard Obby codes.

Related: Roller Skate Racing Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Skateboard Obby

Redeem Skateboard Obby codes by following the instructions below:

Instructions on how to redeem Skateboard Obby codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Skateboard Obby on Roblox.
  2. Click the Reward button (1) on the right to access the second menu.
  3. Click the Codes tab (2) to open the code redemption window.
  4. Enter your codes into the Code text box (3).
  5. Click Redeem (4) to claim your rewards.

Looking for similar obby/racing games? Check out our Rapid Rumble Codes and Parkour Jumping Race Codes articles and claim even more free rewards.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Skateboard Obby
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Hospital Tycoon Codes (June 2024)
A Robloxian in a hospital gown with a foot infection
A Robloxian in a hospital gown with a foot infection
A Robloxian in a hospital gown with a foot infection
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Hospital Tycoon Codes (June 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Launch Into Space Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Launch Into Space Simulator promo art
Launch Into Space Simulator promo art
Launch Into Space Simulator promo art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Launch Into Space Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Football RNG Codes (June 2024)
In-game promo image for Football RNG.
In-game promo image for Football RNG.
In-game promo image for Football RNG.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Football RNG Codes (June 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Jun 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Hospital Tycoon Codes (June 2024)
A Robloxian in a hospital gown with a foot infection
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Hospital Tycoon Codes (June 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Launch Into Space Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Launch Into Space Simulator promo art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Launch Into Space Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Football RNG Codes (June 2024)
In-game promo image for Football RNG.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Football RNG Codes (June 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Jun 7, 2024
Author
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.