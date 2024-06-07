Skateboard Obby Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 6, 2024 We searched for new codes!

Who would’ve thought that platforming and skateboarding made for such a fun combo? Skateboarders from all walks of life have gathered to determine the fastest and most skilled boarder in all of Roblox. If you plan on climbing to the top of the leaderboard, Skateboard Obby codes are your friend.

All Skateboard Obby List

Active Skateboard Obby Codes

There are currently no active Skateboard Obby codes.

Expired Skateboard Obby Codes

There are currently no expired Skateboard Obby codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Skateboard Obby

Redeem Skateboard Obby codes by following the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Skateboard Obby on Roblox. Click the Reward button (1) on the right to access the second menu. Click the Codes tab (2) to open the code redemption window. Enter your codes into the Code text box (3). Click Redeem (4) to claim your rewards.

