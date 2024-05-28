Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 28, 2024
In this simulator-style game, you get to build a mall and open a lot of cool shops that will make your customers satisfied. Each new store will increase your income, but if you need a head start, use Roblox Mall Tycoon codes to get legendary Stores easily!
All Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes List
Working Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes
- grandmasfavouritefriend: Use for a legendary Roblox Store
- legendary: Use for a legendary Bank
Expired Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes
- There are currently no expired Roblox Mall Tycoon codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Mall Tycoon
Follow the steps below to redeem Roblox Mall Tycoon codes:
- Open Roblox Mall Tycoon on Roblox.
- Click on the Profile button on the left side of the screen.
- Click on Codes.
- Input your code into the text box.
- Click on Enter to get rewards.
