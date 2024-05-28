Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 28, 2024 Added new codes!

In this simulator-style game, you get to build a mall and open a lot of cool shops that will make your customers satisfied. Each new store will increase your income, but if you need a head start, use Roblox Mall Tycoon codes to get legendary Stores easily!

All Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes List

Working Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes

grandmasfavouritefriend : Use for a legendary Roblox Store

: Use for a legendary Roblox Store legendary: Use for a legendary Bank

Expired Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes

There are currently no expired Roblox Mall Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Mall Tycoon

Follow the steps below to redeem Roblox Mall Tycoon codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Roblox Mall Tycoon on Roblox. Click on the Profile button on the left side of the screen. Click on Codes. Input your code into the text box. Click on Enter to get rewards.

