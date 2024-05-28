Roblox Mall Tycoon promo image
Image via Grandma's Favourite Games
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: May 28, 2024 04:46 am

Updated: May 28, 2024

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

In this simulator-style game, you get to build a mall and open a lot of cool shops that will make your customers satisfied. Each new store will increase your income, but if you need a head start, use Roblox Mall Tycoon codes to get legendary Stores easily!

All Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes List

Working Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes

  • grandmasfavouritefriend: Use for a legendary Roblox Store
  • legendary: Use for a legendary Bank

Expired Roblox Mall Tycoon Codes

  • There are currently no expired Roblox Mall Tycoon codes.

Related: Car Wash Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Mall Tycoon

Follow the steps below to redeem Roblox Mall Tycoon codes:

How to redeem codes in Roblox Mall Tycoon
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Roblox Mall Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Click on the Profile button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Click on Codes.
  4. Input your code into the text box.
  5. Click on Enter to get rewards.

If you enjoy tycoon games on Roblox, check out our Hospital Tycoon Codes and Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes articles to find codes for these experiences easily.

Post Tag:
Mall Tycoon
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (May 2024)
A cover image of WWE 2K24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (May 2024)
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 28, 2024
Read Article NBA 2K Mobile Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for NBA 2K Mobile.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
NBA 2K Mobile Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 28, 2024
Read Article Bladers Rebirth Codes (May 2024)
Bladers Rebirth game image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Bladers Rebirth Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (May 2024)
A cover image of WWE 2K24.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (May 2024)
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen May 28, 2024
Read Article NBA 2K Mobile Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for NBA 2K Mobile.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
NBA 2K Mobile Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 28, 2024
Read Article Bladers Rebirth Codes (May 2024)
Bladers Rebirth game image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Bladers Rebirth Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 28, 2024
Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.