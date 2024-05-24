Restaurant Tycoon 2 gameplay screenshot.
Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes (May 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: May 24, 2024 10:55 am

Updated May 24, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Get those orders ready, chef! Start small by cooking and serving meals to your customers until you’ve got what it takes to hire workers, purchase equipment, and expand your empire. It’s a delicate ecosystem, so use the help of Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes to get it right.

All Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes List

Active Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes

  • Gruffalo: Use for 10 Diamonds
  • Ocean: Use for a Dolphin Item
  • Subtoveddev: Use for 250 Cash
  • Razorfishgaming: Use for 250 Cash
  • light it up: Use for a Wire Frame Lights Item

Expired Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes

  • future
  • spooky
  • goldenowl2019
  • presents
  • Luxury
  • Parmesan
  • alien
  • snowflake
  • sunset
  • newmap2020
  • slimy
  • bored
  • drinks
  • Luigi
  • teamtrees
  • meep
  • dino
  • paella
  • snowman
  • ghostlygreetings
  • calamari
  • underwater
  • fall2019
  • billion

How to Redeem Codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes:

How to redeem Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Restaurant Tycoon 2 in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Store button in the menu at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Open the last tab in the menu on the left side.
  4. Use the Type Code Here field to input an active code.
  5. Click on Claim to grab your free rewards.

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.