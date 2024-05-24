Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 24, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Get those orders ready, chef! Start small by cooking and serving meals to your customers until you’ve got what it takes to hire workers, purchase equipment, and expand your empire. It’s a delicate ecosystem, so use the help of Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes to get it right.

All Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes List

Active Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes

Gruffalo : Use for 10 Diamonds

: Use for 10 Diamonds Ocean : Use for a Dolphin Item

: Use for a Dolphin Item Subtoveddev : Use for 250 Cash

: Use for 250 Cash Razorfishgaming : Use for 250 Cash

: Use for 250 Cash light it up: Use for a Wire Frame Lights Item

Expired Restaurant Tycoon 2 Codes

show more future

spooky

goldenowl2019

presents

Luxury

Parmesan

alien

snowflake

sunset

newmap2020

slimy

bored

drinks

Luigi

teamtrees

meep

dino

paella

snowman

ghostlygreetings

calamari

underwater

fall2019

billion show less

Related: Supermarket Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2

Here’s what you need to do to redeem your Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Restaurant Tycoon 2 in Roblox. Click on the Store button in the menu at the bottom of the screen. Open the last tab in the menu on the left side. Use the Type Code Here field to input an active code. Click on Claim to grab your free rewards.

Looking for codes for more Roblox tycoon games? Check out our articles on 2 Player Minecraft Tycoon codes and Custom PC Tycoon codes, and grab all the free rewards those games have to offer as well!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more