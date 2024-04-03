Custom PC Tycoon Codes (April 2024)

Use your extensive knowledge of computers and build your own startup company with custom PCs! The hardware business can be extremely lucrative, but everyone starts from zero. To ease the rough beginnings, we bring you Custom PC Tycoon codes.

All Custom PC Tycoon Codes List

Custom PC Tycoon Codes (Working)

easter2024 : Use for +10 minutes of all boosts

: Use for +10 minutes of all boosts frontpage : Use for +5 minutes of all boosts

: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts 150klikes : Use for +5 minutes of all boosts

: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts viperclipz : Use for a free reward

: Use for a free reward fallenworlds : Use for +5 minutes of all boosts

: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts 135kLikes : Use for +5 minutes of all boosts

: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts likeTheGame : Use for +5 minutes of all boosts

: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts 60m visits : Use for +10 minutes of all boosts

: Use for +10 minutes of all boosts GamerFleet : Use for 15k Cash

: Use for 15k Cash FluffyBunny: Use for 1.5k Cash

Custom PC Tycoon Codes (Expired)

downtime2024

newyear2024

christmas2023

Part1

Winter

120kLikes

SoHot

NewUpdate

Merry Christmas

Supportive

FirstMilestone

LikePower

7k Likes

3k likes

400k visits!

Fan Power

How to Redeem Codes in Custom PC Tycoon Codes

To redeem Custom PC Tycoon Codes codes, follow our easy guide below:

Open Custom PC Tycoon on Roblox. Press the Settings cogwheel icon on the left side. Enter the codes in the Enter Code text box. Click Enter and receive your freebies!

