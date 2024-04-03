Category:
Custom PC Tycoon Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Apr 3, 2024
Use your extensive knowledge of computers and build your own startup company with custom PCs! The hardware business can be extremely lucrative, but everyone starts from zero. To ease the rough beginnings, we bring you Custom PC Tycoon codes.

All Custom PC Tycoon Codes List

Custom PC Tycoon Codes (Working)

  • easter2024: Use for +10 minutes of all boosts
  • frontpage: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts
  • 150klikes: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts
  • viperclipz: Use for a free reward
  • fallenworlds: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts
  • 135kLikes: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts
  • likeTheGame: Use for +5 minutes of all boosts
  • 60m visits: Use for +10 minutes of all boosts
  • GamerFleet: Use for 15k Cash
  • FluffyBunny: Use for 1.5k Cash

Custom PC Tycoon Codes (Expired)

  • downtime2024
  • newyear2024
  • christmas2023
  • Part1
  • Winter
  • 120kLikes
  • SoHot
  • NewUpdate
  • Merry Christmas
  • Supportive
  • FirstMilestone
  • LikePower
  • 7k Likes
  • 3k likes
  • 400k visits!
  • Fan Power

How to Redeem Codes in Custom PC Tycoon Codes

To redeem Custom PC Tycoon Codes codes, follow our easy guide below:

Custom PC Tycoon Code Redemption System
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Custom PC Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings cogwheel icon on the left side.
  3. Enter the codes in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Click Enter and receive your freebies!

Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.