Primal Pursuit Codes (April 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 11:35 am

Updated April 29, 2024

Found a new code!

The dinosaurs are back and running rampant, and it’s up to you and your friends to stop them—unless you choose to side with the dinos. Whichever faction you pick, these Primal Pursuit codes will help you get the best tools for a successful hunt.

All Primal Pursuit Codes List

Active Primal Pursuit Codes

  • 10KL1KES!: Use for 500 Bones (New)

Expired Primal Pursuit Codes

  • 5000L1KES
  • 2500L1KES!
  • 100L1KES!
  • 300L1KES!
  • 150L1KES!
  • SORRY

Related: Creatures of Sonaria Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Primal Pursuit

Redeeming codes in Primal Pursuit takes four easy steps. Here’s how you do it:

How to redeem codes in Primal Pursuit.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Primal Pursuit in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button (1) to open the code text box.
  3. Enter your code into the Enter Code text box (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim the rewards.

For more Roblox experiences inspired by these majestic lizards, check out our Dinosaur Simulator Codes and Prior Extinction Codes articles to collect more Jurassic freebies!

