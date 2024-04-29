Primal Pursuit Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 29, 2024 Found a new code!

The dinosaurs are back and running rampant, and it’s up to you and your friends to stop them—unless you choose to side with the dinos. Whichever faction you pick, these Primal Pursuit codes will help you get the best tools for a successful hunt.

All Primal Pursuit Codes List

Active Primal Pursuit Codes

10KL1KES!: Use for 500 Bones (New)

Expired Primal Pursuit Codes

5000L1KES

2500L1KES!

100L1KES!

300L1KES!

150L1KES!

SORRY

How to Redeem Codes in Primal Pursuit

Redeeming codes in Primal Pursuit takes four easy steps. Here’s how you do it:

Launch Primal Pursuit in Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) to open the code text box. Enter your code into the Enter Code text box (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to claim the rewards.

