Category:
Codes
Video Games

Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 06:29 am
Promo image for Slap Battles.
Image via Slap Battles

If you feel mad at the world, slap everyone in Slap Battles. Collect Slaps to unlock unique gloves and enter the battle royale game mode to defeat everyone! Also, make sure to redeem Slap Battles codes to get free Slaps and other goodies!

Recommended Videos

All Slap Battles Codes List

Active Slap Battles Codes

  • Beginner: Use for 75 Slaps

Expired Slap Battles Codes

  • LoneOrange
  • OneMillionLikes
  • HappyNewYear
  • BobaWasHere
  • ArcWasHere

Related: Base Battles Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Slap Battles

To redeem codes in Slap Battles, follow our instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Slap Battles.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Follow the official X account (@SlapBattlesRBX).
  2. Open Slap Battles in Roblox.
  3. Press the bird icon on the left to open the redemption box.
  4. Type your X account username to unlock the code redemption feature.
  5. Click Redeem to obtain the reward.

Check out our articles on Element Battles codes and Card Battles codes to discover more codes for your favorite titles. 

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Slap Battles
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Da Hood Codes (April 2024)
Da Hood promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Da Hood Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Project Bankai 3 Codes (April 2024)
Project Bankai 3 gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Project Bankai 3 Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Kamehameha Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Kamehameha Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Kamehameha Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Da Hood Codes (April 2024)
Da Hood promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Da Hood Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Project Bankai 3 Codes (April 2024)
Project Bankai 3 gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Project Bankai 3 Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Kamehameha Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Kamehameha Simulator.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Kamehameha Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 2, 2024
Author
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.