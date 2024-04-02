Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)

If you feel mad at the world, slap everyone in Slap Battles. Collect Slaps to unlock unique gloves and enter the battle royale game mode to defeat everyone! Also, make sure to redeem Slap Battles codes to get free Slaps and other goodies!

All Slap Battles Codes List

Active Slap Battles Codes

Beginner: Use for 75 Slaps

Expired Slap Battles Codes

LoneOrange

OneMillionLikes

HappyNewYear

BobaWasHere

ArcWasHere

How to Redeem Codes in Slap Battles

To redeem codes in Slap Battles, follow our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Follow the official X account (@SlapBattlesRBX). Open Slap Battles in Roblox. Press the bird icon on the left to open the redemption box. Type your X account username to unlock the code redemption feature. Click Redeem to obtain the reward.

