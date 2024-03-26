Category:
Base Battles Codes

Andrija Bulatović
Published: Mar 26, 2024 10:22 am
Base Battles Promo Image
Image via Base Battles by Voldex

For all of you asking for something more challenging on Roblox, try Base Battles! This shooter will throw you in the middle of the chaos as soon as you spawn. Collect Coins to buy guns and other vital equipment. If you’re in trouble, use Battle Codes for free Tokens!

All Base Battles Codes List

Base Battles Codes (Working)

  • winterbreak: Use for 100k Tokens
  • FREEMONEY: Use for 10k Tokens

Base Battles Codes (Expired)

  • PREZ
  • CINCO
  • 325K
  • OVERTHEMOON
  • 350K
  • 250K
  • Arctic
  • SPRINGBREAK
  • RAINSTERGIVEAWAY
  • DEVKING
  • DESTROYER
  • BETA
  • 100KLIKES
  • 200K
  • 300K
  • LABORDAY23
  • Rainster
  • 150KLIKES
  • SUMMER
  • WHOOPS
  • OURBAD

How to Redeem Codes in Base Battles

Redeeming Base Battles codes is a fairly straightforward process. Follow our detailed instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Base Battles
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Base Battles on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon in the bottom-right corner of the main screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the Enter a code text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM and grab your freebies!

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with freebies, check out our lists of Blades of Chance codes and Boxing Beta codes here on The Escapist!

