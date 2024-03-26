For all of you asking for something more challenging on Roblox, try Base Battles! This shooter will throw you in the middle of the chaos as soon as you spawn. Collect Coins to buy guns and other vital equipment. If you’re in trouble, use Battle Codes for free Tokens!

Recommended Videos

All Base Battles Codes List

Base Battles Codes (Working)

winterbreak : Use for 100k Tokens

: Use for 100k Tokens FREEMONEY: Use for 10k Tokens

Base Battles Codes (Expired)

PREZ

CINCO

325K

OVERTHEMOON

350K

250K

Arctic

SPRINGBREAK

RAINSTERGIVEAWAY

DEVKING

DESTROYER

BETA

100KLIKES

200K

300K

LABORDAY23

Rainster

150KLIKES

SUMMER

WHOOPS

OURBAD

Related: Criminality Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Base Battles

Redeeming Base Battles codes is a fairly straightforward process. Follow our detailed instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Base Battles on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon in the bottom-right corner of the main screen. Insert a code from our list into the Enter a code text box. Hit REDEEM and grab your freebies!

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with freebies, check out our lists of Blades of Chance codes and Boxing Beta codes here on The Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more