Category:
Codes
Video Games

Blades of Chance Codes (March 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 05:37 am
Blades of Chance Roblox RNG game
Image via Doubloon Developers

It’s an RNG game like no other! Be the greatest swordsman with the rarest blade and choose whether to show it to everyone on the server or use the sword in PvP fights and against challenging bosses. But to become the hero, you will need Blades of Chance codes.

Recommended Videos

All Blades of Chance Codes List

Blades of Chance Codes (Working)

  • There are currently no active Blades of Chance codes.

Blades of Chance Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Blades of Chance codes.

Related: Anime RNG Codes

How to redeem codes in Blades of Chance

To redeem Blades of Chance codes, follow our easy guide below:

Blades of Chance Code Redemption Screen
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Blades of Chance on Roblox.
  2. Enter the code in the text box in the bottom-right corner.
  3. Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Spin for Free UGC Codes and Boxing Beta Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
Blades of Chance
codes
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Grimoires Era Codes (March 2024)
Grimoires Era Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Grimoires Era Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Anime Spirits Codes (March 2024)
Anime Spirits promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Anime Spirits Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 26, 2024
Read Article META Lock Codes (March 2024)
Meta Lock promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
META Lock Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Grimoires Era Codes (March 2024)
Grimoires Era Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Grimoires Era Codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Anime Spirits Codes (March 2024)
Anime Spirits promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Anime Spirits Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 26, 2024
Read Article META Lock Codes (March 2024)
Meta Lock promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
META Lock Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 26, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.