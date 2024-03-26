Blades of Chance Codes (March 2024)

It’s an RNG game like no other! Be the greatest swordsman with the rarest blade and choose whether to show it to everyone on the server or use the sword in PvP fights and against challenging bosses. But to become the hero, you will need Blades of Chance codes.

All Blades of Chance Codes List

Blades of Chance Codes (Working)

There are currently no active Blades of Chance codes.

Blades of Chance Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Blades of Chance codes.

How to redeem codes in Blades of Chance

To redeem Blades of Chance codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Blades of Chance on Roblox. Enter the code in the text box in the bottom-right corner. Hit Submit and enjoy your freebies!

