Onikami Legacy Codes (June 2024)

In this beautifully designed Roblox title inspired by Demon Slayer, you can defend the weak and innocent using your Nichirin blade or turn to the dark side and become a demon preying on humans. The road ahead can be challenging, so use Onikami Legacy codes to fine-tune your build!

All Onikami Legacy Codes List

Working Onikami Legacy Codes

!GetPinkSword : Use for a Nichirin Color Reroll

: Use for a Nichirin Color Reroll !AdoptMe : Use for a Family Reroll

: Use for a Family Reroll !CorteNovo : Use for a Hair Color Reroll

: Use for a Hair Color Reroll !1500LIKES : Use for a Family Reroll

: Use for a Family Reroll !1600LIKES : Use for a Family Reroll

: Use for a Family Reroll !PoopSword : Use for a Nichirin Color Reroll

: Use for a Nichirin Color Reroll !NewRaceNewHistory : Use for a Race Reset

: Use for a Race Reset !Kornao: Use for a Horn Reroll (Demons only)

Expired Onikami Legacy Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Onikami Legacy

Check out our guide on how to redeem Onikami Legacy codes below:

Run Onikami Legacy in Roblox. Click on the chat icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Enter your code into the chat box. Press Enter on your keyboard to grab the freebies.

