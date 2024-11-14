Forgot password
Ash Echoes Codes (November 2024)

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Nov 13, 2024 10:04 pm

Updated: November 14, 2024

The global launch for Ash Echoes is here! We’ve added one new code, and will be keeping an eye out for more.

Real-time strategy games aren’t all that common in the gacha/mobile game space, which is exactly what makes Ash Echoes stand out among the competition. To help give you a bit of a leg up in the game, here’s a complete list of codes for Ash Echoes.

Table of contents

All Ash Echoes Codes

Ash Echoes Codes (Working)

All codes below have been tested and are currently working in-game. That said, we’ll be keeping an eye on the game’s social media platforms and Discord daily, and this section will get populated with codes as they become available, so stay tuned.

  • GACHAGAMING: X Particle x100, Training Supply I, Gilded Onigiri

Ash Echoes Codes (Expired)

The codes below can no longer be redeemed in-game.

  • APKPURE777

How to Redeem Codes in Ash Echoes

The code redemption process for Ash Echoes is pretty straightforward. Upon starting up the game for the first time, play through the tutorial missions until you gain access to the home screen, then follow the steps below:

  1. Click on the little gear icon in the top left corner to access your settings menu.
  2. Under the basic tab, scroll down and look for the Gift Code option.
  3. Click “Enter gift code” and key in your code, then redeem it.
  4. The rewards will get added to your account immediately.

And that’s pretty much it. That does it for our list of Ash Echoes codes and how to redeem them. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, and if you happen to be playing Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade, we’ve got a codes list for that too.

