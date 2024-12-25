Blue Archive Coupon Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 25, 2024 We added a new code!

If you think real academia is taxing, wait till you meet the whirlwind world of the Blue Archive. As traumatizing as advanced algebra was for me, it still pales in comparison with the horrors of war. Among all the chaos, you play as a sensei guiding a club of skilled students.

Unlike other anime-flavored RPGs where your fighters are not much more than pretty eye candy, Blue Archive will let you know the girls well. To keep them safe and recruit new comrades to your club, make sure to redeem Blue Archive coupon codes. If you enjoyed these freebies, you can get more for a similar game via our Isekai Saga Awaken Codes.

All Blue Archive Coupon Codes List

Working Blue Archive Coupon Codes

GIFTFROMKANNA: Use for 600 Pyroxenes (New)

Expired Blue Archive Coupon Codes

MIRACLESBEGIN

IMONYOURSIDE

THANKYOUSENSEI

ALWAYSWITHYOU

NEXON2022COMEBACK

ILUVU2021SENSEI

2021ARONACHAN

WELCOMETOKIVOTOS2021

How to Redeem Coupon Codes in Blue Archive

If you’re not sure how to redeem Blue Archive codes, follow the instructions below:

Open Blue Archive on your device. Tap the eight-squares button in the upper-right corner. Select the Account option in the Menu Tab. Scroll down till you see the Coupon section and press the Continue button next to it. Insert a valid code into the Enter Coupon Number text box. Tap Redeem to claim your rewards.

Blue Archive Wiki Link

While the gameplay might seem simple at first, you’ll have to rely on a good strategy as you progress further through the story. If you want to find a playstyle that is suitable for you, there’s an official Blue Archive Wiki page full of valuable information. Master all the game modes and learn everything there is about the characters, weapons, equipment, crafting, and much more.

Why Are My Blue Archive Coupon Codes Not Working?

If a Blue Archive code fails to go through, your first step should be double-checking your spelling. Since these codes are both case-sensitive and rather long, we recommend copying and pasting them whenever possible.

Codes expiring without warning is another possibility. If you stumble upon an inactive coupon listed as working, feel free to let us know the comments. We’ll investigate the issue and move the code into the expired section if it’s no longer available.

What Is Blue Archive?

Blue Archive is a fantasy RPG mobile title that features a charming anime-inspired art style, strategic gameplay, and gacha elements. You play as a mysterious, amnesiac teacher, leading a group of battle-ready students. As the advisor of the Schale Club, it’s up to you to recruit new members, deploy fighters in battles, and figure out winning tactics. Aside from challenging fights, you also get to communicate and forge friendships with the characters via the messaging system.

