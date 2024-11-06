The Ragnarok Codes (November 2024)

Updated November 6, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

We all want to escape our daily mundane chores to embark on exciting adventures where we get to be heroes. In The Ragnarok, you can be that hero who fights for glory and explores the unknown in search of hidden treasures.

Gacha can be tricky because you never know what you’ll get, and there’s likely a costume you really wanted to try on but don’t have enough tickets to get. Luckily for you, The Ragnarok codes can provide you with free Costume Gacha Tickets, weapons, and other enchanting trinkets. Here is our list of Pixel Heroes Codes you can visit to claim superb goodies for another pixelated heroic adventure.

All The Ragnarok Codes List

Active The Ragnarok Codes

WELCOME31ROGO : Use for x20 Costume Gacha Tickets and a Dark Spirit Hammer

: Use for x20 Costume Gacha Tickets and a Dark Spirit Hammer TBMXGTWH2: Use for Free rewards

Expired The Ragnarok Codes

There are currently no expired The Ragnarok codes.

Related: Top Heroes Codes

How to Redeem Codes in The Ragnarok

To be able to redeem the latest The Ragnarok codes, you should follow the steps below:

Image by The Escapist

Run The Ragnarok on your device. Open the Settings by pressing the cogwheel button. Tap the Redeem Code button. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit Confirm to claim freebies.

How to Get More The Ragnarok Codes

You can visit certain platforms like The Ragnarok Facebook and The Ragnarok SEA Discord to look for more The Ragnarok codes. However, you can also bookmark this article as well because you have all of the codes neatly organized on our list, which we frequently update.

Why Are My The Ragnarok Codes Not Working?

If you come face to face with an error message while trying to redeem The Ragnarok codes, then double-check them for typos. Make sure that you copy the codes from sites such as this article and paste them directly into the game to avoid this problem altogether. If you’re still running into issues, then you’ve likely found expired codes. Contact us as soon as you discover an inactive code, and we’ll look into it.

What is The Ragnarok?

The Ragnarok is an MMORPG game done in a pixelated art style, featuring multiple class choices and avatar customization. Your main desire is to reclaim your rightful throne, but there are many other things you can do in this world, like treasure hunting and joining guild wars.

While you’re on this site, check out our Monster Never Cry Codes and Hero Clash Codes lists for even more amazing freebies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy