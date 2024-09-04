Top Heroes Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 4, 2024
We added new codes!
When they say that evil never sleeps, they don’t lie. It’s time to save another charming world from the terrifying dark force looming on the horizon. Fight the hordes of enemies, rebuild the continent, and don’t forget to redeem Top Heroes codes so that you never run out of resources.
All Top Heroes Codes List
Working Top Heroes Codes
- TH777: Use for 3 Recruit Vouchers and 300 Diamonds
- ONEYEARTH: Use for 2 Legendary Universal Shards, 1 Level-tied Meat Chest, and 100 Diamonds
- CakeTime: Use for 1 Legendary Universal Shard, 1 Chest of choice, and 200 Diamonds
- TopHeroes2024: Use for 2 Recruit Vouchers, 5 Level-tied Meat Chests, 5 Level-tied Timber Chests, 5 Level-tied Ruby Chests, and 5 Level-tied Stone Chests
- Im1of100k: Use for 5 Recruit Vouchers, 5 Level-tied Meat Chests, and 5 Universal Speed-Ups (15m)
- 2024TOPHEROES: Use for 5 Diamonds x100, 10 Recruit Vouchers, 5 Level-tied Timber Chests, 5 Level-tied Ruby Chests, and 5 Level-tied Stone Chests
Expired Top Heroes Codes
- KZ4QOGCZX5
- WATERFIGHT
- Abracadabra
- SummerinTH
- NANOJOURNEY
- EXPLORER
- YUMYUM
- CherryBlossom
- Eggcellent
- ImYours
- NewAdventure
- MistletoeTH
How to Redeem Codes in Top Heroes
Follow the instructions below to redeem codes for Top Heroes (available on Google Play and App Store):
- Launch Top Heroes on your device.
- Tap your avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Press the Settings cogwheel at the bottom of the screen.
- Select the Settings option.
- Tap the Gift Code button.
- Enter your code into the text box.
- Press Confirm to claim the rewards.
Published: Sep 4, 2024 04:56 am