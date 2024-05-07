Mighty Omega codes
Mighty Omega Codes (May 2024)

To become the master of martial arts, you must spend hundreds of hours training, perfecting your moves, and achieving the balance of mind, body, and spirit. By redeeming these Mighty Omega codes, you’ll get some much-needed help to shorten your path to fighting mastery.

All Mighty Omega Codes List

Active Mighty Omega Codes

  • yolove05042024: Use for 7.5k AC (New)
  • streetfighterxmo3: Use for 7.5k AC (New)
  • streetfighterxmo2: Use for 4k AC and 3 Clan Rerolls (New)
  • streetfighterxmo: Use for 4k AC, a Primary Style Switch, and a Skill Reset (New)
  • yolove04222024: Use for 3.75k AC (New)
  • compensationforbugs1: Use for 2k MC and 3 Clan Rerolls (New)
  • moanniversary2024code2: Use for 2.5k MC, a Primary Style Switch, and a Skill Reset (New)
  • moanniversary2024: Use for 3k MC and 5 Clan Rerolls (New)

Expired Mighty Omega Codes

  • yolove0410
  • aprilfools2024
  • yolove03112024
  • update2024
  • delay0224
  • valentine2024
  • lny2024
  • yolove01242024
  • update011024

How to Redeem Codes in Mighty Omega

Redeem your Mighty Omega codes by following the step-by-step instructions below:

  1. Start Mighty Omega on Roblox.
  2. Go to the Bookstore next to the Police Station.
  3. Talk to Allen Merkz and click the I want to claim a code button.
  4. Type in your code into the Input code here text box.
  5. Click the Redeem button to get your prize.

If you cannot get enough of anime-inspired fighting games, visit our Bending Battlegrounds Codes page and collect more freebies. For a change of scenery, take the fight to the ring with the help of our Untitled Boxing Game Codes article.

