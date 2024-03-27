Category:
TTD 3 Codes (March 2024)

In-game image for TTD 3.
TTD 3 is a Roblox hangout game where you can meet people, dance, and play mini-games. If you get bored of using 1,200 different dance emotes, complete some tasks. Redeem TTD 3 codes to get free Tokens, which you can exchange for fantastic items in the shop!

All TTD 3 Codes List

Active TTD 3 Codes

  • FCXTTD3: Use for 600 Tokens
  • MAGICAL: Use for 100 Tokens

Expired TTD 3 Codes

  • GLAMOUR
  • ALMOSTSPRING24
  • LOVE2024
  • CLICKBOOM
  • HAPPYLEAPYEAR
  • ALMOSTFEB24
  • FREEZINGWINTER
  • 1BIL
  • NY24
  • PRESENTS23
  • ITSTIIIME
  • HAPPYDECEMBER23
  • FROZENCOLD23
  • FROSTY23
  • DEFROSTING
  • SCARYBUDDIES
  • PUMPKINSOUP
  • SPOOKY23
  • SPOOKYSEASONINCOMING
  • FALLINGLEAVES
  • FASTMOVER
  • RDC23
  • NOOBY
  • ASSUMING
  • BARBNATOM
  • MOOLAH
  • SUMMERTIME
  • REBUILDING
  • WOOPWOOP
  • ALMOSTSUMMER
  • INFINITEDANCING
  • PRETTYFX
  • IRONIC
  • JUSTBUSINESS
  • EASTERBUNNY
  • HAPPYAPRIL
  • SHAMROCK
  • ROKI
  • BLINGBLING
  • VALENTINES2023
  • DANCERUSH
  • HYPNOTIZED
  • 800MVISITS
  • NEWYEAR2023
  • AGIFTFROMUS
  • 2023
  • WEDNESDAY
  • STURDYV2
  • SECRETSANTA
  • HALLOWEEN2022

How to Redeem Codes in TTD 3

Redeem TTD 3 codes with ease by following our step-by-step guide below:

How to redeem codes in TTD 3.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
  1. Open TTD 3 in Roblox.
  2. Teleport to the shop and find the shop NPC outside.
  3. Hold E to interact.
  4. Click the blue gift box to open the code redemption window.
  5. Enter the code into the text area.
  6. Press Redeem and claim the reward.

If you want to quickly grab more codes in other popular Roblox experiences, check out our Strongman Simulator Codes and Base Battles Codes articles as well.

