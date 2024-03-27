TTD 3 Codes (March 2024)

TTD 3 is a Roblox hangout game where you can meet people, dance, and play mini-games. If you get bored of using 1,200 different dance emotes, complete some tasks. Redeem TTD 3 codes to get free Tokens, which you can exchange for fantastic items in the shop!
All TTD 3 Codes List
Active TTD 3 Codes
- FCXTTD3: Use for 600 Tokens
- MAGICAL: Use for 100 Tokens
Expired TTD 3 Codes
- GLAMOUR
- ALMOSTSPRING24
- LOVE2024
- CLICKBOOM
- HAPPYLEAPYEAR
- ALMOSTFEB24
- FREEZINGWINTER
- 1BIL
- NY24
- PRESENTS23
- ITSTIIIME
- HAPPYDECEMBER23
- FROZENCOLD23
- FROSTY23
- DEFROSTING
- SCARYBUDDIES
- PUMPKINSOUP
- SPOOKY23
- SPOOKYSEASONINCOMING
- FALLINGLEAVES
- FASTMOVER
- RDC23
- NOOBY
- ASSUMING
- BARBNATOM
- MOOLAH
- SUMMERTIME
- REBUILDING
- WOOPWOOP
- ALMOSTSUMMER
- INFINITEDANCING
- PRETTYFX
- IRONIC
- JUSTBUSINESS
- EASTERBUNNY
- HAPPYAPRIL
- SHAMROCK
- ROKI
- BLINGBLING
- VALENTINES2023
- DANCERUSH
- HYPNOTIZED
- 800MVISITS
- NEWYEAR2023
- AGIFTFROMUS
- 2023
- WEDNESDAY
- STURDYV2
- SECRETSANTA
- HALLOWEEN2022
How to Redeem Codes in TTD 3
Redeem TTD 3 codes with ease by following our step-by-step guide below:
- Open TTD 3 in Roblox.
- Teleport to the shop and find the shop NPC outside.
- Hold E to interact.
- Click the blue gift box to open the code redemption window.
- Enter the code into the text area.
- Press Redeem and claim the reward.
