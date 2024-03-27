TTD 3 Codes (March 2024)

TTD 3 is a Roblox hangout game where you can meet people, dance, and play mini-games. If you get bored of using 1,200 different dance emotes, complete some tasks. Redeem TTD 3 codes to get free Tokens, which you can exchange for fantastic items in the shop!

All TTD 3 Codes List

Active TTD 3 Codes

FCXTTD3 : Use for 600 Tokens

: Use for 600 Tokens MAGICAL: Use for 100 Tokens

Expired TTD 3 Codes

GLAMOUR

ALMOSTSPRING24

LOVE2024

CLICKBOOM

HAPPYLEAPYEAR

ALMOSTFEB24

FREEZINGWINTER

1BIL

NY24

PRESENTS23

ITSTIIIME

HAPPYDECEMBER23

FROZENCOLD23

FROSTY23

DEFROSTING

SCARYBUDDIES

PUMPKINSOUP

SPOOKY23

SPOOKYSEASONINCOMING

FALLINGLEAVES

FASTMOVER

RDC23

NOOBY

ASSUMING

BARBNATOM

MOOLAH

SUMMERTIME

REBUILDING

WOOPWOOP

ALMOSTSUMMER

INFINITEDANCING

PRETTYFX

IRONIC

JUSTBUSINESS

EASTERBUNNY

HAPPYAPRIL

SHAMROCK

ROKI

BLINGBLING

VALENTINES2023

DANCERUSH

HYPNOTIZED

800MVISITS

NEWYEAR2023

AGIFTFROMUS

2023

WEDNESDAY

STURDYV2

SECRETSANTA

HALLOWEEN2022

How to Redeem Codes in TTD 3

Redeem TTD 3 codes with ease by following our step-by-step guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Open TTD 3 in Roblox. Teleport to the shop and find the shop NPC outside. Hold E to interact. Click the blue gift box to open the code redemption window. Enter the code into the text area. Press Redeem and claim the reward.

