Princess Tycoon Codes (August 2024)

Published: Aug 14, 2024 05:25 am

Updated: August 14, 2024

Found a new code!

Becoming royalty has never been easier! Choose whether you want to be a princess or prince, build a magical kingdom, and learn how to fly a dragon in this unique tycoon simulator. To enjoy your kingdom even more, redeem Princess Tycoon codes for useful boosts!

All Princess Tycoon Codes List

Working Princess Tycoon Codes

  • 5K: Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash (New)
  • MAGIC: Use for 10 minutes of Double Cash

Expired Princess Tycoon Codes

  • There are currently no expired Princess Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Princess Tycoon

Read our step-by-step guide below to learn how to redeem Princess Tycoon codes:

How to redeem codes in Princess Tycoon
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Princess Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Click the Free Gifts tab.
  4. Insert your code into the Enter code here… text box.
  5. Click Claim to receive your rewards.

Author
