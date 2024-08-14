Princess Tycoon Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 14, 2024 Found a new code!

Recommended Videos

Becoming royalty has never been easier! Choose whether you want to be a princess or prince, build a magical kingdom, and learn how to fly a dragon in this unique tycoon simulator. To enjoy your kingdom even more, redeem Princess Tycoon codes for useful boosts!

All Princess Tycoon Codes List

Working Princess Tycoon Codes

5K : Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash (New)

: Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash MAGIC: Use for 10 minutes of Double Cash

Expired Princess Tycoon Codes

There are currently no expired Princess Tycoon codes.

Related: Super Hero Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Princess Tycoon

Read our step-by-step guide below to learn how to redeem Princess Tycoon codes:

Image by The Escapist

Open Princess Tycoon in Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Click the Free Gifts tab. Insert your code into the Enter code here… text box. Click Claim to receive your rewards.

If you want to try running a restaurant, check out our Sushi Shop Tycoon Codes and Sandwich Tycoon Codes articles to find more freebies easily!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy