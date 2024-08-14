Princess Tycoon Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 14, 2024
Becoming royalty has never been easier! Choose whether you want to be a princess or prince, build a magical kingdom, and learn how to fly a dragon in this unique tycoon simulator. To enjoy your kingdom even more, redeem Princess Tycoon codes for useful boosts!
All Princess Tycoon Codes List
Working Princess Tycoon Codes
- 5K: Use for 5 minutes of Double Cash (New)
- MAGIC: Use for 10 minutes of Double Cash
Expired Princess Tycoon Codes
- There are currently no expired Princess Tycoon codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Princess Tycoon
Read our step-by-step guide below to learn how to redeem Princess Tycoon codes:
- Open Princess Tycoon in Roblox.
- Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
- Click the Free Gifts tab.
- Insert your code into the Enter code here… text box.
- Click Claim to receive your rewards.
Published: Aug 14, 2024 05:25 am