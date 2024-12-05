Infinity Nikki Codes (December 2024)

While the gacha elements of Infinity Nikki aren’t quite as invasive as other games in the genre, there are still freebies you can claim from time to time. To that end, here’s a full list of Infinity Nikki codes that have been released thus far.

All Infinity Nikki Codes

Infinity Nikki Codes (Working)

All of the codes listed in this section are currently available for redemption in Infinity Nikki:

infinitynikki1205: Limited-time Revelation Crystal x20 (Expires Dec. 19)

Limited-time Revelation Crystal x20 (Expires Dec. 19) BDAYSURPRISE: Diamonds x126 (Expires Jan. 1)

Diamonds x126 (Expires Jan. 1) GIFTFROMMOMO: Diamonds x80 (Expires Jan. 1)

Diamonds x80 (Expires Jan. 1) GIFTTONIKKI: Diamonds x90 (Expires Jan. 1)

Infinity Nikki Codes (Expired)

At the time of writing, there are no expired or invalid codes for Infinity Nikki. That said, we’ll list them here as certain codes become unavailable for redemption.

How to Redeem Codes

Now that you’ve gotten your hands on all these codes, let’s talk about how to actually use them. To redeem your codes in Infinity Nikki, follow the step-by-step process down below:

Play through the game and complete the tutorial. You’ll know you’ve done this once you reach the Stylist’s Guild in Florawish and gain access to the Pear-Pal. Bring up the Pear-Pal menu with the Esc key, then click on the Settings icon. Click on the Other tab, then choose to apply a Redeem Code. Enter your code, then hit Apply. The rewards will get added to your account automatically.

And that’s pretty much it! That does it for our Infinity Nikki codes list and how you can redeem them. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game. We’ve also got coverage on other mobile games, including Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium and Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.

