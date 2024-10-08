Verse Piece Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 8, 2024 We added new codes!

Although Roblox is flooded with games based on One Piece, true fans of the series will never have enough of them! Verse Piece follows the well-established formula of exploring the islands scattered across the Blue Sea, fighting bandits, and leveling up to unlock better gear.

Similar to other One-Piece-inspired games, Verse Piece also features codes that can help you power up early in the game. Once you’ve collected your share of treasure chests, you’ll be ready to visit any island and fight off hordes of enemies without fear. If you’re eager to visit other One Piece experiences, stop by our Haze Piece Codes article and redeem valuable freebies right away!

All Verse Piece Codes List

Working Verse Piece Codes

!code 1KActives : Use for x5 Mythical Chests (New)

: Use for x5 Mythical Chests !code SorryForLate : Use for a Legendary Chest (New)

: Use for a Legendary Chest !code Update1: Use for a Mythical Chest (New)

Expired Verse Piece Codes

!code ObitoTV

!code SorryForBuggy

!code MiniUPD

!code 10KVisits

!code 2KVisits

!code ValkIsHere

How to Redeem Verse Piece Codes

The code redemption system in Verse Piece is hidden within the game’s chat box. Let’s go through the redemption process together:

Launch Verse Piece on Roblox. Click the Chat button (1) in the top-left corner. Type in an active code into the chat text box (2). Press Enter on your keyboard or click the arrow button (3) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More Verse Piece Codes

If you’ve got some free time on your hands, visit the Verse Piece Discord server and join the [Vermillion] Roblox Group to learn about the latest updates, giveaways, and codes. Then again, if you have time, why not spend it playing Verse Piece? Leave the code hunting to us, bookmark this article (Ctrl+D), and check back every so often to keep tabs on all things Verse Piece!

Why Are My Verse Piece Codes Not Working?

Expired codes and codes with typos are the two primary reasons why you’re struggling with code redemption. Make sure that you’re trying to redeem Verse Piece codes from our active list, and take your time when typing them to avoid making errors. Finally, always redeem codes as soon as you see them on our list so that you avoid missing out on free goodies.

What Is Verse Piece?

Verse Piece is yet another Roblox game in the line of One-Piece-based experiences, set in the world of the Blue Sea and the Red Line continent from the series. Your main goal in the game is to fight enemies, level up, and purchase better weapons and special moves. Each island boasts a different type of enemy units, with the starting island being populated with low-level bandits. Once you’ve ranked up and prepared to fight tougher enemies, you can explore other islands and battle raid bosses to win the most valuable rewards!

