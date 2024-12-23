Yeet A Friend Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 23, 2024 We looked for new codes.

Few games have managed to make me laugh as much as Yeet A Friend has. Throw other players or your closest friends as far as you can (don’t apologize, ever!), and collect various resources while unlocking more challenging levels and special quests.

Sometimes, you’ll need extra Stars and Energy, and that’s where Yeet A Friend codes come in handy. Use them as fast as you can to avoid missing out on amazing rewards. If you want to enjoy a similar game with many free rewards, check out our Kick a Friend Codes article.

All Yeet A Friend Codes List

Yeet A Friend Codes (Working)

ILOVEYEETING : Use for x1 Legendary Slime Pet

: Use for x1 Legendary Slime Pet Dimension : Use for x2 Power Boost

: Use for x2 Power Boost XMAS24 : Use for x30k Stars

: Use for x30k Stars Halloween : Use for x50k Stars

: Use for x50k Stars FreePower : Use for x1 Power Boost

: Use for x1 Power Boost Enchanted : Use for x5k Stars

: Use for x5k Stars IPLAYEVERYDAY : Use for x1 Legendary Slime Pet

: Use for x1 Legendary Slime Pet GIFTING : Use for x5 Spins

: Use for x5 Spins StarShopper : Use for x5k Stars

: Use for x5k Stars Magic : Use for x3 Energy Boost

: Use for x3 Energy Boost YeetCartoon : Use for x2 Power Boost

: Use for x2 Power Boost EASYEET : Use for x2 Power Boost

: Use for x2 Power Boost FreeStars : Use for x750 Stars

: Use for x750 Stars Glacier : Use for x10k Stars

: Use for x10k Stars CHRISTMAS : Use for x10k Stars

: Use for x10k Stars AFK : Use for a free reward

: Use for a free reward Teleporter: Use for x5k Stars

Yeet A Friend Codes (Expired)

Aztec

BiggestGlitch

YeetA250k

Easter

VERYCOOL5KPET

Library

SuperRebirths

MoneyUpdate

Nightmares

Release

ATLANTIS

Gifting

LittleCyborg

ExtraLucky

HALFMILLIONINSANITY

YEET

Halloween2023

JackoLantern

StarShopper

Trading

Rocket

Teleporter

Mask

SEWER

AtomicReward

How to Redeem Codes in Yeet A Friend

Redeeming Yeet A Friend codes is super easy if you follow our instructions below:

Launch Yeet A Friend in Roblox. Approach the CODES area in the lobby to open the code redemption text box. Insert a code from our list into the ENTER CODE pop-up text box. Hit the REDEEM button and enjoy your freebies.

Why Are My Yeet A Friend Codes Not Working?

When redeeming Yeet A Friend codes, it’s important to double-check your spelling. Typos can easily disrupt the process, leading to issues. Also, watch out for the expiration date of codes; they won’t last forever, so make sure to check this guide often and grab all the latest freebies before the codes become invalid.

What Is Yeet A Friend?

Yeet A Friend is a fun and wacky Roblox game where you try to throw other players or friends as far as you can while collecting exciting rewards, such as Stars and Energy. These resources allow you to grab various pets that can improve your strength and help you become one of the top throwers in the game. Test your power, unlock new areas, and enjoy endless fun in this unique experience.

