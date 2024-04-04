Category:
Video Games
Lumberjack Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Apr 4, 2024 08:42 am
Lumberjack Simulator codes will give you various Pets, Strength Potions, and many other free boosts that will help you become more efficient. Redeem the codes below before they expire and become the best lumberjack on the server!

All Lumberjack Simulator Codes List

Lumberjack Simulator Codes (Working)

  • SECRETUPD12: Use for a Snake Pet
  • strpotionforyt: Use for a Strength Potion
  • ytgiftcode: Use for a Yokai Fighter Pet
  • release: Use for a Split Doggy Pet
  • AF127DER: Use for a Wukong Pet

Lumberjack Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • PotionCode542
  • str2409z

Related: Fishing Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Lumberjack Simulator

Follow our instructions below to redeem Lumberjack Simulator codes:

  1. Open Lumberjack Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter your code into the text box.
  4. Click the green Verify button to claim your reward.

If you want to try other simulator experiences on Roblox, check out our Pain Simulator Codes and Forklift Simulator Codes articles to get codes and redeem them for helpful free goodies.

