Lumberjack Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Lumberjack Simulator codes will give you various Pets, Strength Potions, and many other free boosts that will help you become more efficient. Redeem the codes below before they expire and become the best lumberjack on the server!

All Lumberjack Simulator Codes List

Lumberjack Simulator Codes (Working)

SECRETUPD12 : Use for a Snake Pet

: Use for a Snake Pet strpotionforyt : Use for a Strength Potion

: Use for a Strength Potion ytgiftcode : Use for a Yokai Fighter Pet

: Use for a Yokai Fighter Pet release : Use for a Split Doggy Pet

: Use for a Split Doggy Pet AF127DER: Use for a Wukong Pet

Lumberjack Simulator Codes (Expired)

PotionCode542

str2409z

How to Redeem Codes in Lumberjack Simulator

Follow our instructions below to redeem Lumberjack Simulator codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Lumberjack Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter your code into the text box. Click the green Verify button to claim your reward.

