Lumberjack Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Lumberjack Simulator codes will give you various Pets, Strength Potions, and many other free boosts that will help you become more efficient. Redeem the codes below before they expire and become the best lumberjack on the server!
All Lumberjack Simulator Codes List
Lumberjack Simulator Codes (Working)
- SECRETUPD12: Use for a Snake Pet
- strpotionforyt: Use for a Strength Potion
- ytgiftcode: Use for a Yokai Fighter Pet
- release: Use for a Split Doggy Pet
- AF127DER: Use for a Wukong Pet
Lumberjack Simulator Codes (Expired)
- PotionCode542
- str2409z
How to Redeem Codes in Lumberjack Simulator
Follow our instructions below to redeem Lumberjack Simulator codes:
- Open Lumberjack Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
- Enter your code into the text box.
- Click the green Verify button to claim your reward.
