Pain Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Andrija Bulatović
Published: Mar 18, 2024
Pain Simulator is a silly Roblox game in which you must hurt yourself as much as possible to level up, obtain different pets, battle bosses, and unlock new areas for more rewards. And the best thing is that there are Pain Simulator codes for additional help throughout this engaging experience.

All Pain Simulator Codes List

Pain Simulator Codes (Working)

  • RELEASE: Use for 50 Gold (New)

Pain Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • FUSE
  • ISLAND
  • BONUSSPACE

How to Redeem Codes in Pain Simulator

Redeeming Pain Simulator codes is a piece of cake. Follow our instructions below and get your rewards:

  1. Launch Pain Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click on the CODES icon on the right side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list in the ENTER CODE HERE pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the ENTER button to claim your prizes.

If you want to get codes for other popular Roblox games with many freebies, check out our Kaizen Codes and Anime Dimensions Simulator Codes articles as well.

