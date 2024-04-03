Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Create your very own aquarium and enjoy beautiful waterscapes! Buy a boat and explore the ocean to find treasure in sunken ships and catch exotic fish and sharks. Use Fishing Simulator codes to get free Gems and buy better equipment!
All Fishing Simulator Codes List
Active Fishing Simulator Codes
- EASTER: Use for 100 Gems
- HALFADECADE: Use for 500 Gems
Expired Fishing Simulator Codes
- THANKSGIVING
- 2024
- AMILLI
- NarwhalGamor
- Mustacho
- JungleTemple20
- BowTime
- BIGSPENDER
- Bowfin
- SubToAustin
- Carp
- Mischief5Year
- Crayfish
- Xbox One
- ItsGemTime
- Lionfish
- Leak!
- RandemGuppy
- Clam
- Catfish
- NewYear2023
- Goldensnapper
- Kahawai
How to Redeem Codes in Fishing Simulator
If you want to redeem codes in Fishing Simulator, use our guide below:
- Launch Fishing Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the tickets icon on the left to open the redemption box.
- Enter the code into the empty text field.
- Click Redeem and claim your prize!
