Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Create your very own aquarium and enjoy beautiful waterscapes! Buy a boat and explore the ocean to find treasure in sunken ships and catch exotic fish and sharks. Use Fishing Simulator codes to get free Gems and buy better equipment!

Recommended Videos

All Fishing Simulator Codes List

Active Fishing Simulator Codes

EASTER : Use for 100 Gems

: Use for 100 Gems HALFADECADE: Use for 500 Gems

Expired Fishing Simulator Codes

THANKSGIVING

2024

AMILLI

NarwhalGamor

Mustacho

JungleTemple20

BowTime

BIGSPENDER

Bowfin

SubToAustin

Carp

Mischief5Year

Crayfish

Xbox One

ItsGemTime

Lionfish

Leak!

RandemGuppy

Clam

Catfish

NewYear2023

Goldensnapper

Kahawai

Related: Coding Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fishing Simulator

If you want to redeem codes in Fishing Simulator, use our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Fishing Simulator in Roblox. Press the tickets icon on the left to open the redemption box. Enter the code into the empty text field. Click Redeem and claim your prize!

If you want to redeem codes in other Roblox simulators, check out our Forklift Simulator Codes and Supermarket Simulator Codes articles.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more