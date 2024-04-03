Category:
Fishing Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: Apr 3, 2024
Create your very own aquarium and enjoy beautiful waterscapes! Buy a boat and explore the ocean to find treasure in sunken ships and catch exotic fish and sharks. Use Fishing Simulator codes to get free Gems and buy better equipment! 

All Fishing Simulator Codes List

Active Fishing Simulator Codes

  • EASTER: Use for 100 Gems
  • HALFADECADE: Use for 500 Gems

Expired Fishing Simulator Codes

  • THANKSGIVING
  • 2024
  • AMILLI
  • NarwhalGamor
  • Mustacho
  • JungleTemple20
  • BowTime
  • BIGSPENDER
  • Bowfin
  • SubToAustin
  • Carp
  • Mischief5Year
  • Crayfish
  • Xbox One
  • ItsGemTime
  • Lionfish
  • Leak!
  • RandemGuppy
  • Clam
  • Catfish
  • NewYear2023
  • Goldensnapper
  • Kahawai

How to Redeem Codes in Fishing Simulator

If you want to redeem codes in Fishing Simulator, use our guide below:

  1. Launch Fishing Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Press the tickets icon on the left to open the redemption box.
  3. Enter the code into the empty text field.
  4. Click Redeem and claim your prize!

Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.