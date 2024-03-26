Category:
Supermarket Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Mar 26, 2024
I once caught myself staring at my shopping cart and wondering not only about my life but also about what running a supermarket is like. Now, I’ve got Supermarket Simulator to get a glimpse into that world, and there are also Supermarket Simulator codes to help me succeed at it!

All Supermarket Simulator Codes List

Working Supermarket Simulator Codes

  • 3klikes: Use for 500 Cash
  • clothing: Use for 500 Cash
  • thief: Use for 500 Cash

Expired Supermarket Simulator Codes

  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Supermarket Simulator

Redeeming Supermarket Simulator codes takes a few more steps than the same procedure in most other Roblox games. Follow our guide below:

Redeeming Supermarket Simulator codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Join the Supermarket Simulator Roblox group.
  2. Run Supermarket Simulator in Roblox.
  3. Complete the tutorial.
  4. Click on Settings at the bottom of the screen.
  5. Use the Enter Code field to input a code.
  6. Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards!

Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.