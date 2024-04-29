Demon Slayer Burning Ashes gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes (April 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 10:26 am

Updated: April 29, 2024

Looked for new codes!

No matter how much you love Demon Slayer, you’re not prepared for the carnage this game will throw at you. As soon as you step out of the safe zone, enemies will be at your throat. If you want to stand a chance, Demon Slayer: Burning Ashes codes will help.

All Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes

Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes (Active)

  • !yaynew2xexpcode: Use for 2x Experience for 12 hours
  • !valentineshaorilate: Use for a new Haori
  • !doyouwannabuildasnowman: Use for a Breathing Reset
  • !bugcompensation: Use for a Reset that makes a Demon into a Human

Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes (Expired)

  • !Mason500
  • !sorryfordelay
  • !bossrush
  • !merrychristmas
  • !h2023
  • !lazydevs
  • !Robin500
  • !sthu
  • !breathingreset
  • !compforbugs
  • !doubleexp
  • !bdareset
  • !blackfridaysale
  • !sorryforbug
  • !rorisgoated

How to Redeem Codes in Demon Slayer Burning Ashes

Redeeming Demon Slayer: Burning Ashes codes is a straightforward process—just follow these steps:

Redeeming Demon Slayer Burning Ashes codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Demon Slayer: Burning Ashes in Roblox.
  2. Click on the chat icon in the top-left corner.
  3. Input a working code into the chat box.
  4. Press Enter to grab your freebies!

If you can’t get enough of Roblox fighting games, check out our articles on A Universal Time codes and Ro Ghoul codes and grab all the free rewards for those titles, too!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.