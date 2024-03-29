Ro Ghoul Codes (March 2024)

Dive into the world of Tokyo Ghoul and choose your destiny—either as a Ghoul feasting on human flesh or a member of the CCG fighting those bloodthirsty fiends. The PvP realm of Ro-Ghoul can be challenging, so use Ro-Ghoul codes to grab free RC and Yen to help you survive.

Recommended Videos

All Ro-Ghoul Codes List

Ro-Ghoul Codes (Active)

!Code Ribbon : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards !Code Hallow23 : Use for 1,000,000 RC and 500,000 Yen

: Use for 1,000,000 RC and 500,000 Yen !Code ANNIVERSARY-5 : Use for 4,000,000 RC and 4,000,000 Yen

: Use for 4,000,000 RC and 4,000,000 Yen !Code 500MV : Use for 500,000 RC and 500,000 Yen

: Use for 500,000 RC and 500,000 Yen !Code Sub2КоПанда : Use for 50,000 Yen

: Use for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Axiore : Use for 50,000 Yen

: Use for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2EDITTY : Use for 50,000 Yen

: Use for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl : Use for 50,000 Yen

: Use for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub22KMz : Use for 50,000 Yen

: Use for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ibemaine: Use for 50,000 Yen

Ro-Ghoul Codes (Expired)

!Code XMAS23

!TrafMask

!Code Sub2Roball

!Code Sub2Sagee4

!Code Sub2Tokiitou

!Code 300MV

!Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato

!Code Sub2xAomSakarin

!Code ANNIVERSARY-2

!Code Sub2Praveen

!Code FollowGODisPP

!Roziku

!Code 1M FAVS

!RoballMask

!ibemask

!Code ANNIVERSARY-4

!Code Sub2Sky1Ms

!Code HNY2020

Related: Project Ghoul Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Ro-Ghoul

Redeeming Ro-Ghoul codes is simple if you know where to look. Check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Ro-Ghoul in Roblox. Click on the chat icon in the upper-left corner. Input a code into the chat box. Press Enter to get your freebies!

If you love anime-inspired Roblox titles, check out our articles on Hunter X Anomaly codes and Your Bizarre Adventures codes, and get your hands on all the freebies in those games, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more