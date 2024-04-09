Category:
Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Apr 9, 2024
Jujutsu Shenanigans Official Art
Image via @AlsoNot_Tze

Jump straight into the fray in this arena fighter based on the Shibuya incident from Jujutsu Kaisen. With unique specials and a fully destroyable city, this game makes you feel like you are actually in the show! If you want special emotes and accessories, we have Jujutsu Shenanigans codes!

All Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes List

Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes (Working)

  • 20MVISITS: Use for 200 Cash

Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Jujutsu Shenanigans codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Shenanigans

To redeem Jujutsu Shenanigans codes, follow our easy guide below:

Jujutsu Shenanigans Code Redemption System
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Jujutsu Shenanigans on Roblox.
  2. Press the Store icon in the top-left corner.
  3. Click the Rewards tab.
  4. Enter the code in the text box.
  5. Press Enter and claim your freebies!

If you want to play more Roblox anime titles with freebies, check out our Anime Roulette Codes and Anime RNG Codes articles, too!

