Project Smash Codes (June 2024)—Are There Any?

Updated: June 6, 2024

Project Smash boasts smooth animations and swift gameplay in a battle-royale-style clash with other players. There’s a variety of classes to choose from and cool emotes to show off while you smash your foes into pieces. Most of them aren’t free, but Project Smash codes could help you get them!

All Project Smash Codes List

Project Smash Codes (Active)

There are no active Project Smash codes right now.

Project Smash Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Project Smash codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Project Smash

As of right now, you can’t redeem Project Smash codes because there is no code redemption system in the game. However, it doesn’t mean that the developer won’t implement one in the near future. We suggest you bookmark our article and come back to it from time to time, as we’ll update it as soon as there are any free rewards for you to grab. Meanwhile, you can earn coins by defeating other players and unlock new classes with unique abilities to test in battle.

