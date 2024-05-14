Mystic Magic Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 14, 2024 Looked for new codes!

When you enter Mystic Magic‘s lovely town in the middle of the forest, you’ll notice this isn’t a peaceful nature walk. Every player has a wand and a book of spells just like you, and they’re all out to kill you. Use Mystic Magic codes to gain an advantage fast!

All Mystic Magic Codes List

Mystic Magic Codes (Active)

nxght : Use for a +5 Level-Up

: Use for a +5 Level-Up dodo : Use for a Dodo Wand and a +1 Level-Up

: Use for a Dodo Wand and a +1 Level-Up 5mvisits : Use for a +5 Level-Up

: Use for a +5 Level-Up sorry: Use for a +1 Level-Up

Mystic Magic Codes (Expired)

Elevate3

How to Redeem Codes in Mystic Magic

Redeeming Mystic Magic codes requires several steps—here’s our guide on how to do it:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Join the Elevate Softworks Roblox group. Launch Mystic Magic in Roblox. Click on Codes in the bottom-left corner. Input an active code into the Type a code here field. Click on Confirm to get your hands on the freebies!

