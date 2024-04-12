Rampant Codes (April 2024)

Rampant is a Roblox fighting game all about big weapons with crushing effects and survival by the skin of your teeth. Choose a game mode and prepare for a relentless fight to the last person standing. If you’re having trouble staying on your feet, Rampant codes can help!
All Rampant Codes List
Active Rampant Codes
- RAMPANTFRONTPAGE: Use for 200 Gems
Expired Rampant Codes
- HUGEUPDATE1
- PLAYRAMPANT1V1
- JUSTRELEASED
How to Redeem Codes in Rampant
To redeem Rampant codes, follow our step-by-step guide below:
- Run Rampant in Roblox.
- Complete the tutorial to gain access to the main menu.
- Click on Codes in the upper-right corner of the screen.
- Use the Enter Code Here field to input a working code.
- Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!
