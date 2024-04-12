Rampant gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Rampant Codes (April 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 06:27 am

Rampant is a Roblox fighting game all about big weapons with crushing effects and survival by the skin of your teeth. Choose a game mode and prepare for a relentless fight to the last person standing. If you’re having trouble staying on your feet, Rampant codes can help!

Recommended Videos

All Rampant Codes List

Active Rampant Codes

  • RAMPANTFRONTPAGE: Use for 200 Gems

Expired Rampant Codes

  • HUGEUPDATE1
  • PLAYRAMPANT1V1
  • JUSTRELEASED

Related: Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Rampant

To redeem Rampant codes, follow our step-by-step guide below:

Redeeming Rampant codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Rampant in Roblox.
  2. Complete the tutorial to gain access to the main menu.
  3. Click on Codes in the upper-right corner of the screen.
  4. Use the Enter Code Here field to input a working code.
  5. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

If you love playing Roblox fighting games, check out our articles on Combat Warriors codes and Peroxide codes, and collect all the free rewards before they’re gone!

Post Tag:
codes
Rampant
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Legacy Fate Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Legacy Fate.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Legacy Fate Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Idle Champions.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article A Hero’s Destiny Codes (April 2024)
A Hero's Destiny in-game screenshot
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
A Hero’s Destiny Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Legacy Fate Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Legacy Fate.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Legacy Fate Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Idle Champions.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article A Hero’s Destiny Codes (April 2024)
A Hero's Destiny in-game screenshot
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
A Hero’s Destiny Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 12, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.