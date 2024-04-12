Rampant Codes (April 2024)

Rampant is a Roblox fighting game all about big weapons with crushing effects and survival by the skin of your teeth. Choose a game mode and prepare for a relentless fight to the last person standing. If you’re having trouble staying on your feet, Rampant codes can help!

All Rampant Codes List

Active Rampant Codes

RAMPANTFRONTPAGE: Use for 200 Gems

Expired Rampant Codes

HUGEUPDATE1

PLAYRAMPANT1V1

JUSTRELEASED

How to Redeem Codes in Rampant

To redeem Rampant codes, follow our step-by-step guide below:

Run Rampant in Roblox. Complete the tutorial to gain access to the main menu. Click on Codes in the upper-right corner of the screen. Use the Enter Code Here field to input a working code. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards!

